Aaron Jones Picked Up By Sylhet Strikers for BPL 2025
By Jeniffer Achieng
American cricketer Aaron Jones who plays as batter for the US national cricket team was picked up by the Sylhet Strikers for the BPL 2025.
In a video on Instagram, Jones said “I'm excited to announce that I'll be representing the Sylhet Strikers in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League Season 11.
This team is all about passion for cricket and I'm more than excited to join. See you all soon in Bangladesh. Cheers!”
BPL 2025 is the eleventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a top-level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh which is organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
The opening ceremony of the League will take place on 1st January 2025 and just like the previous editions, seven teams will compete with each other in a total of 46 matches scheduled to take place.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on 30 December 2024 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur and will end on 7 February 2025. The matches will be held across two other venues; Chattogram (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium), and Sylhet (Sylhet International Cricket Stadium).
Franchises include; Fortune Barishal, Rangpur Riders, Khulna Tigers, Sylhet Strikers, Dhaka Capitals, Durbar Rajshahi, and Chittagong Kings.
Aaron Jones grew up playing alongside Shai Hope and Jason Holder and against Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell.
He made his List-A debut for Barbados in January 2016 before representing them in first-class cricket the following year. By 2018, though, he had switched to playing for USA.
Jones, who was born in Queens in New York, quickly became a mainstay in the USA team. His maiden List-A century against Namibia in the WCL Division 2 in 2019 helped USA earn the side ODI status during that competition.
Fast forward to 2024, Jones scored an unbeaten 94 off 40 balls in the opening game of the T20 World Cup to give USA a thumping win over Canada.
His team, the Sylhet Strikers is a professional cricket franchise team based in Sylhet, Bangladesh that competes in the Bangladesh Premier League.
The team is a new Franchisee, created in 2017 chaired by architect, social activist and IT Specialist Shahed Muhit but is the brainchild of a Bangladesh MP, Abul Maal Abdul Muhit.
The team’s management body consists of former cricketers, coaches, lawyers, and business entrepreneurs.
Its current head coach is Rajin Saleh, is a Bangladeshi former cricketer, who played Tests and ODIs. He was recognized for his outstanding fielding attributes and was one of the best fielders of his generation.
He was also a member of the national 2006 ICC Champions Trophy and 2007 Cricket World Cup squads. In November 2018, he announced his retirement from first-class cricket.