Aaron Jones's Dominant Batting Display Ensures Victory for South on Opening Day of Men's National Championship
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
The USAC 2024 - Men's National Championship started with a bang as four closely contested matches were played on the first day. South were up against the Midwest, as both teams prepared for a victorious start to their campaign. South had some big names, like Aaron Jones and Mark Parchment in their midst while Fahad Babar and Parth Patel were playing for Midwest.
Toss and Teams
South won the toss and chose to bat first.
MidWest Players: Arnav Jhamb, Bhavya Mehta †, Fahad Babar, Ferhan Ali, Kevin Philip, Krish Desai, Mittansh Nithiyanandam, Parth Patel, Phani Simhadri, Rayhan Ahmed, Tirth Patel
South Players: Aaron Jones, Adam Khan, Aditya Padala, Akhil Posa, Aran Chenchu, Danush Kaveripakam, Mark Parchment, Rishi Pandey, Rohan Phadke, Sagar Patel, Vasu Vegi.
Good start by Babar but the top-order fails
Mittansh Nithiyanandam and skipper Babar opened the innings for the Midwest. Babar was on the top of his game from the word go as he smashed the South bowlers to all sides of the ground but there was no support from the other end. Three out of the four top-order batsmen failed to reach double figures, showcasing their problems at the top.
Parith Patel and Farhan Ali were good news for the Midwest batting lineup as they took the team’s total past 200. Farhan Ali was the top scorer for his side with a brilliant half-century. Rayhan Ahmed provided the finishing touch, scoring 32 off 16 deliveries. Akhil Posa was the top wicket-taker for South, sending three batsmen back to the dugout. Midwest managed to post a competitive target of 240 in the end.
Batting master-class by Jones, Bowlers fail to impress
South’s innings were a one-man show by Aaron Jones, who has been in some great form for the past couple of years. After losing the first wicket cheaply, the skipper took it upon himself to rescue his team and did it in style. His innings of 110 off 104 consisted of six boundaries and four sixes. He was well supported by Sagar Patel at the other end. South managed to reach the target with one ball to spare in the end.
Player of the Match
Aaron Jones was given the Player of the Match award, thanks to his brilliant century.