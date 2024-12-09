Adelaide Drama: Floodlight Fiascos, Fierce Thunderstorms, And Australia's Pink-Ball Mastery
The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at Adelaide Oval unfolded with various narratives, featuring unexpected challenges, unusual weather, and Australia’s commanding 10-wicket victory over India, leveling the series at 1-1.
The first day of the pink-ball Test was filled with drama as the floodlights went out twice due to a "brief internal switching issue," according to Cricket Australia. The newly installed LED lights, which cost $5 million and were put in place in late 2023, were mistakenly turned off while ground staff attempted to activate the net lights for practice.
This mishap led to delays of 25 and 86 seconds, leaving both players and over 50,000 fans puzzled. Commentators like Mark Waugh and Harsha Bhogle couldn’t help but make light of this unusual interruption.
Despite stormy weather threatening the match on day one, the rain stayed away. Curator Damian Hough prepared a green pitch to maintain the pink Kookaburra ball’s condition, emphasizing bounce and speed. While the pacers shone, Hough noted that spinners like Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin still had a role to play.
Australia made a strong comeback after their tough loss in Perth, showcasing an impressive performance. Mitchell Starc set the tone from the very first ball by trapping Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw. His best-ever figures of 6-48 in the first innings, totaling eight wickets, highlighted his skill under lights.
Travis Head contributed a remarkable 140, while Marnus Labuschagne added a solid 64, helping Australia post 337 and establish a hefty 157-run lead. Meanwhile, India’s young pace attack struggled to capitalize on key opportunities during twilight, with bowling coach Morne Morkel noting their poor lines and lengths.
India faltered again in their second innings, with Rishabh Pant dismissed early. Starc continued to set a challenging tone. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland wrapped up India’s innings, with Cummins claiming 5-57. Nitish Kumar Reddy's valiant score of 42 was the only bright spot in their total of 175.
Needing only 19 runs to win, Australia’s openers made it look effortless, maintaining their perfect record of 8-0 in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide. As they head to Brisbane, Australia’s comeback and India’s struggles with the pink ball set the stage for an exciting third Test ahead.