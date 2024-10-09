Afghan Refugees in Texas Meet International Cricketing Stars Playing at NCL Sixty Strikes Tournament
By Rifat Malik and Mehr Jan
The National Cricket League's (NCL) Sixty Strikes tournament is doing more than nurturing a love for cricket in the U.S.; it also aims to be a platform to support and enhance community engagement.
A standout moment for the tournament came when Pakistani cricket icon, Shahid Afridi, was mobbed by a benign group of children he visited at a local Afghan refugee camp in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex last week.
The youngsters' excitement was evident as they eagerly gathered around the cricketing star, hanging on his every word.
In a follow-up act of goodwill, the NCL this week arranged a special visit for some of those displaced Afghans to watch cricket matches and meet with other renowned international players.
Many of these refugees came to Texas in 2022, part of an original cohort of over 11 thousand Afghanis evacuated by the Biden administration as a part of Operation Allies Welcome, following the U.S. withdrawal. More than 50,000 spent months on military bases before being resettled in communities throughout the U.S., including cities like Dallas.
More than 1,500 Afghans were eventually settled in DFW, based on data from agencies tasked with helping them find housing. Here refugee resettlement was mainly managed by three organizations: Catholic Charities Dallas, the International Rescue Committee, and Refugee Services of Texas.
Cricket is a huge draw in Afghanistan, the national team made history by reaching the semi-finals in the recent 2024 T20 World Cup held in the U.S. Affording tickets for that event might have been a struggle for many refugees, that’s why the NCL’s community outreach was especially welcome.
Those who came to the new cricket stadium at UTD also met with the “Michael Jordan of International cricket” Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina, who told the kids he loved Afghan cuisine. The player with an online following of 27 million, also explained how the new Sixty Strikes format aims to be a more entertaining and fast-paced approach to the game, designed to better engage American audiences.
Another cricketing star who was happy to meet with the special guests was James Fuller. The all-rounder from England, known for his fast bowling and batting prowess, interacted with the fans and signed autographs.
Although some Afghan evacuees have managed to build a stable foundation for their new lives here in DFW, many still grapple with significant obstacles, including a shortage of resettlement caseworkers and a scarcity of housing.
NCL’s outreach to these visitors symbolizes the unifying power of the sport. Back in their country of origin, this popular sport is one of the few arenas where the nation can compete at an elite level. The Afghanistan National Cricket team is currently ranked 10th in the twenty-over game and recently reached the semifinal of the T20I World Cup in the US, this year. They also hold the world record for the 2nd highest-ever T20I score, with 278/3 against Ireland at Dehradun in 2019.
The NCL tournament features six teams competing in 18 matches over ten days. As the games progress, the NCL T10 is positioning itself as a platform for local talent to shine on the national level.