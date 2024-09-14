Afghanistan-New Zealand Cricket Test Ends in Washout
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The first Test game between Afghanistan and New Zealand was a historic occasion, but unfortunately, it ended without a single ball being bowled. This rare occurrence marked only the eighth time in Test cricket history, and it was the first instance since 1998. The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that before selecting Greater Noida, near Delhi and Kabul, the BCCI offered several venues.
The outcome of the match was predicted due to the absence of play in the initial four days and persistent rainfall that halted proceedings on the last two days. The umpires were left with no choice but to call off the match at 8:45 a.m. on the fifth day due to the continued rain and unfavorable playing conditions.
Before this test in cricket history, out of 2548 Test matches, only seven had been abandoned without a single ball being bowled. The first three involved Australia and England in the Ashes in 1890, 1938, and 1970—twice in London and once in Melbourne. The other four happened between 1989 and 1998, with none in the 21st century.
The weather at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground was particularly challenging, with low-hanging clouds and wet covers resulting in standing water and patches across the outfield. Concerns about the outfield and the venue's preparedness were raised early on, compounded by the surprising lack of play on the first two days despite sunny weather during playing hours.
Throughout the five days, there was no cricketing activity on the pitch, with the exception of a net practice session for the New Zealand players on the second day. The Afghanistan Cricket Board attributed the failure to conduct the game to unseasonal rain, and both teams now have upcoming fixtures to look forward to.
Afghanistan will be playing a three-match ODI series against South Africa in Sharjah, while New Zealand's next destination is Sri Lanka for two Tests as part of the Test Championship. Following this, they are scheduled to play a three-Test series in India.
While not part of the World Test Championship, the Greater Noida Test was meant to help New Zealand acclimatize to subcontinental conditions, but unfortunately, this opportunity was not realized