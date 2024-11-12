Afghanistan Whips Bangladesh By 5 Wickets In The Third ODI Series
By Jeniffer Achieng
The third and final ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan was held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan, they started the game on a good note and openers Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar contributed 53 in the first innings. Chasing a target of 246/5 in 48.2 overs, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets with 10 balls to spare. This was not the first series Bangladesh was being defeated. In the first ODI Afghanistan had an outstanding performance and crush their opponent by 92 runs. In the Second ODI Bangladesh came back full of energy ready to strike back and managed to defeat Afghanistan by 68 runs. In this Thrilling and final match, all eyes were on both teams and fans were eager to know who was going to bring the trophy home in the finals. On the other side, players Mahmudullah and Mehindy Hasan Miraz made significant efforts to Bangladesh and managed to attain 244/8 runs in 50 overs.
Afghanistan’s win was in courtesy of Rahmanullah Gurbaz who scored 101 runs off 120 balls including seven sixes and five fours when they needed 245 runs to win. Player of the match series was awarded to Azmatullah Ormarzai who was also identified as the best bowler from Bangladesh side after striking 4/37 (7) in the first innings ,70 runs off 77 balls after player Gurbaz was dismissed and decided to dominate while Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi added 1 wicket each.
Player of the series title went to Mohammed Nabi after posting an excellent performance of 34 off 27 balls. Mahmudullah was the top scorer for Bangladesh hitting 98 off 98 balls followed closely by Mehindy Hasan Miraz who made an impressive performance of 66 off 119 balls.
Afghanistan won the series and the next three match T20I series will be between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe which will take place on 9th December and Bangladesh will go head on with West Indies in a two match series. The first series is set to kick off on 22 November.