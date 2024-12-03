Ali Khan Opens Up On His Journey With The Jaguars, Learning From Legends, And The T10 League's Electrifying Pace
By Daisy Atino
The Abu Dhabi T10 League wrapped up its 2024 season with a thrilling finale at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, where the Deccan Gladiators clinched their third championship title. The Gladiators delivered a commanding performance against Morrisville Samp Army, chasing down 105 runs in style. With fireworks from their batters, they sealed an 8-wicket victory with more than three overs to spare, thrilling spectators in the stands.
Amidst the excitement of the tournament, Ali Khan, the right-arm fast bowler representing the United States national cricket team, reflected on his journey in the league. In an Instagram interview with Rishma Rochlani, shared on the official Chennai Brave Jaguars handle, Ali shared his thoughts on the season and his experience with the Jaguars.
“It’s really amazing,” Ali said, describing the atmosphere of the T10 League. “Every time you come here, it’s fantastic. Playing with the Jaguars this time has been incredible—the fan support, the team camaraderie—it’s been a lot of fun so far.”
Ali also praised the Jaguars, emphasizing the strong bond within the team. “It’s a great franchise. I’ve had a fantastic time here, meeting new people and reconnecting with old friends. We’ve been gelling as a team, and it’s been a great couple of weeks,” he added.
He highlighted the impact of Chaminda Vaas, the Jaguars’ coach and a cricketing legend. “Chaminda Vaas is a legend. I’ve been watching him since I was a kid—his ability to take early wickets and dominate opponents was amazing. As a bowler, it’s great to be around him and learn from his experience.”
Ali also brought humor to the conversation, naming the team’s logistic manager as the funniest member of the Jaguars' squad. “He’s the funniest guy around. We even call him ‘Sharlada boy,’” Ali joked.
The Abu Dhabi T10 League, owned by T Ten Sports Management and approved by the Emirates Cricket Board, has revolutionized the game of cricket with its 10-over format and 90-minute matches. The league offers players like Ali Khan a platform to showcase their talents on a global stage while creating unforgettable moments for fans.
As the curtain closes on the 2024 season, the league celebrates another chapter of fast-paced cricket and memorable performances, with the Deccan Gladiators etching their name in history as three-time champions. For Ali Khan and the Jaguars, the journey continues as they look ahead to future tournaments, determined to leave their mark.