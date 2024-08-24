Andrew Flintoff resigns as England coach
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Andrew Flintoff resigned from the national coaching team ahead of the series against Australia. He clashed with the English white ball captain Jos Buttler during the T20 World Cup 2024, and this resulted in his resignation.
During the international cricket council, he has served as an assistant coach at the Mega event and the T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean. Meanwhile, stand-in coach Marcus Trescothick will be handed the opportunity to select his backroom staff.
Andrew Flintoff, under his coaching of the Northern Superchargers, claimed five wins out of seven matches, even though they missed the playoffs, this showed a promising start to Flintoff’s coaching career. Joe Buttler will continue with his role following the dismissal of the former head coach, Matthew Mott. Buttler and Trescothick seem to have a better relationship.
“Cricket has given me so much. It was all I ever wanted to do as a kid, and I got the opportunity to live my dream. I feel really lucky to be back here, and I want the lads to cherish playing. When you finish playing, you look back, and it passes so quickly, but you just take time when you are out there, just to have a look around, take it in, and live in the moment. That is what I am doing these days. It is living in the moment and enjoying it. And that’s something I want the players to do, and the teams that play under me to do as well,” said Andrew Flintoff in media reports.
England’s second day of the test against Sri Lanka. England ended on 259 for six with a lead of 23 runs under Marcus Trescothick's leadership. Trescothick did not rule out the idea of being the head coach full-time.
I’m looking forward to the opportunity, for sure,” he said. “I’m really excited about doing the job. We will work it out a little bit more from there. It is not something I ever thought about before until I got this opportunity now. I am not necessarily thinking any further ahead than the end of the Australia series. I’ve been very much focused on the job we’re doing here,” said Trescothick in media reports.