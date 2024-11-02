Andrew McDonald’s Tenure As Head Coach Of Australia Men's Team Extended Until 2027
By Ian Omoro
Cricket Australia on Wednesday extended men's team head coach Andrew McDonald's contract until the end of the 2027 season, ensuring he will oversee the side's defence of the one-day World Cup in South Africa. McDonald was named head coach following Justin Langer's turbulent departure in early 2022, and he has since guided the men's team to significant success. Under his leadership, Australia won the World Test Championship and the 50-over World Cup, as well as the English Ashes.
McDonald's initial appointment in 2022 was for a four-year contract that lasted until halfway through 2026. He would have been done after the next T20 World Cup if it had happened. Given the demanding nature of the position and the fact that Justin Langer had only served one four-year term—despite Langer's request for an extension back in 2022—he had previously suggested that he was likely to be a one-term coach.
"Andrew has proven to be an outstanding men's head coach who as well as delivering exceptional results has built a strong coaching team, methodology and an excellent environment for the team to perform at its best. We are delighted to extend his tenure for a further two years," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.
On the other hand, a new coach would have arrived at an uncomfortable moment if McDonald had left in the middle of 2026. It appears that Australia's 2027 schedule will be among the most demanding calendar years in the history of the men's team. In 2026–2027, they play five Test matches in India in January and February after hosting four Test matches against New Zealand in December and January. To commemorate the 150th anniversary of Test cricket, they will then play a one-off Test match against England in March. A two-test home series against Bangladesh is also planned, but it is probably going to be rescheduled.
"I am very fortunate to have an exceptional group of leaders, players, coaches and staff who are fully invested in the ongoing well-being, success and development of this group," McDonald said.
"The professionalism, commitment and experience of my fellow coaches and the wider staff have ensured the journey has been extremely successful but just as importantly created a culture of unity, trust and inclusivity." he added.
While managing a personnel transition will be a primary focus, McDonald says he is not in a rush to phase out senior players of the national team. At least ten players of the team expected to face India in the first Test in Perth next month will be over the age of 30, with seven of them older than 33.
“There will be some transition—if you want to call it that—over the next few years, but we’re big believers that there’s no endpoint, or age shouldn’t be the determinant, young or old, as to whether you’re in the Australian cricket team,” McDonald stated.