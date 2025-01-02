Andries Gous Credits His Father For Fostering Cricket Journey And Shaping His Career
Andries Gous credits his father for fostering cricket journey, starting him with lessons at an early age and training young Andries daily for 15 years.
In a video shared on instagram by 1709cricket, Gous said “My dad has been really a big blessing for me. My dad pretty much got me quickly into some cricket lessons when I was about four or five. I've probably trained with him every day for 15 years straight.
Motivated by a desire to give his son a better life, Andries knew that cricket in America was on the rise and saw it as his path to success.
“For me, there was purely two things why I wanted to make the move. One, I felt that cricket in America was really gonna explode. And then secondly, I just wanted to give a better life for my son.”
Andries was determined to create a future where his family would thrive so he took the leap and made the move to America
“The latter one was probably the biggest one. Once you have kids, you'll understand. The only thing that matters is making sure that you provide for them.”
“My dad always used to say to me, he's like, either you leave me or your kids are gonna leave you. And I was like, okay, I don't want that to happen, right? So I was like, okay, let me make this difficult decision and let's move and see where it goes from there.”
Born on 24th November 1993, Gous is a South African-American cricketer who plays for the Washington Freedom and the United States national cricket team.
He began his professional career in 2015, representing the original Free State cricket team during the 2015 Africa T20 Cup. In August 2017, he was named in the Jo'burg Giants' squad for the inaugural season of the T20 Global League. The following month, he scored a century for Free State in the semi-final of the 2017 Africa T20 Cup against Namibia.
In April 2021, Gous moved to the United States after signing a three-year cricket contract. In June 2021, he was selected to participate in the Minor League Cricket tournament in the United States following the players' draft.
In 2024, he was signed by the Pokhara Avengers for the 2024 Nepal Premier League. Later that year, in December, he made history as the first player to score a century in the Nepal Premier League.