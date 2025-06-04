3-0 Victory Over West Indies: What Are the Positives for England?
By Shah Faisal
England find answers in West Indies whitewash
England’s 3-0 series win over West Indies at home was more than just a clean sweep — it was a much-needed lift for a side that had been drifting in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup. This was their first ODI series win since September 2023, and their first whitewash since that same month, when they beat the Netherlands 3-0. They had not won more than two ODIs in a row since then, making this victory especially significant.
More importantly, it snapped a six-series losing streak and ended a horrible run of nine losses in their previous ten ODIs. For a team that once set the standard in one-day cricket, this win may finally mark the start of a turnaround.
Harry Brook starts strong as captain
This was Harry Brook’s first series as permanent ODI captain, and he couldn’t have asked for a better start. His leadership, backed by a confident dressing room, helped England take control of all three matches. Brook himself spoke about the joy of playing with teammates he trusts, and it showed in the team’s relaxed but focused approach.
Brook’s success at the first attempt could give him and the England selectors more belief that he’s the right long-term leader to rebuild a once-feared ODI side.
Joe Root’s return brings calm and quality
Joe Root’s return to regular ODI cricket was arguably the biggest positive of the series. Though he was never officially dropped, Root had played just sporadically in white-ball games since Jos Buttler took over as captain. But here, he reminded everyone of his value — scoring 257 runs in three innings, including a career-best 166* in the second ODI.
His performances confirmed his hunger to stay part of the ODI setup, and his experience and calm presence will be crucial for Brook’s leadership journey. Root also said he wants to help guide the next phase of this team, which is a boost for the dressing room.
Jos Buttler shows commitment despite tough phase
Even after stepping down from captaincy, Jos Buttler stayed committed to the cause. While his IPL side was still in the playoff race, Buttler chose to represent England — sending a strong message about where his priorities lie. Though his form has dipped recently, his presence behind the stumps and in the leadership group remains vital. Brook described him as a "wealth of experience" — a sign of Buttler’s ongoing influence in the team.
Emerging stars make their mark
Several younger players also impressed. Jamie Smith smashed a 25-ball half-century in the final ODI — his first in international cricket — and showed the kind of aggression England want at the top. Will Jacks continued to provide explosive starts, and fast bowler Brydon Carse looked sharp, giving England more fast-bowling depth.
A shift in focus, a new start
Since the rise of the Bazball era, England’s cricketing attention has mostly been on the red-ball game. But this series reminded fans and management alike that ODI cricket still has a future in England. With experienced heads like Root and Buttler returning, and promising youngsters stepping up, the foundations for a fresh, balanced ODI side are being laid.