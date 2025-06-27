ICC Introduces New Powerplay Rule: Powerplay to Be Calculated by Balls, Not Overs in T20Is
By Shah Faisal
In a move set to make men's T20 cricket fairer and more consistent, the ICC has officially approved a key change to the powerplay rules for shortened T20I matches. Starting from July 2, 2025, powerplay calculations in reduced-overs games will now be based on the nearest ball, not the nearest over, ensuring teams get a more accurate share of powerplay deliveries.
Until now, powerplays in T20 matches have been six overs in a full 20-over game. But when matches were shortened due to rain or other interruptions, the powerplay was rounded to the nearest over. This sometimes led to a disproportionate advantage or disadvantage for teams.
Under the new ICC playing conditions, the powerplay will now reflect exactly 30% of the allotted overs. Here’s how the new rule will apply:
A 5-over innings will now have 1.3 overs of powerplay.
A 6-over innings will include 1.5 overs.
A 7-over innings will feature 2.1 overs.
An 8-over innings will include 2.2 overs.
A 9-over innings will have 2.4 overs.
For 10 overs, it will be 3.0 overs.
For 11 overs, 3.2 overs.
For 12 overs, 3.4 overs.
For 13 overs, 3.5 overs.
For 14 overs, 4.1 overs.
For 15 overs, 4.3 overs.
For 16 overs, 4.5 overs.
For 17 overs, 5.1 overs.
For 18 overs, 5.2 overs.
For 19 overs, 5.4 overs.
This change ensures that teams don't lose or gain significant advantage just due to over-rounding. Fielding restrictions will now be lifted mid-over, once the specified number of balls is completed. Umpires will signal the end of the powerplay accordingly—for instance, after 2 balls of the third over in an 8-over match.
The ICC highlighted that this ball-based powerplay method has been successfully used in England's domestic T20 Blast for years without causing confusion for players or officials. After its approval by the ICC Men's Cricket Committee, it will now become the global standard for men's T20 Internationals.
Other ICC Playing Condition Changes
This update comes alongside several other ICC rule changes starting from the new World Test Championship cycle (2025–27) and July 2025 for white-ball formats:
A stop clock in Test cricket to improve over-rates.
Stricter checks on catches to ensure fair play on no-balls.
Allowing full-time replacements in domestic first-class cricket for concussion or other valid reasons.
These changes aim to modernize cricket's playing conditions while keeping fairness and consistency at the core.