A Preview of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025
By Shah Faisal
With the qualifying rounds concluded, Pakistan and Bangladesh have booked their tickets to India for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, India. Set to take place in October, the tournament now boasts eight top-tier teams, promising an exhilarating competition. The addition of Pakistan and Bangladesh brings further intrigue and weight to the tournament. With past champions, consistent contenders, and rising nations all in the fray, this year’s edition is poised to deliver a compelling battle for the coveted 50-over crown.
Here’s a comprehensive look at the qualified teams, their past records, key players, and what sets them apart:
Australia: The Benchmark of Excellence
Number of CWC Wins: 7
Most Recent Win: 2022
Key Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy
Australia remains the most decorated side in women’s cricket, having won seven World Cup titles, including their latest in 2022. Their dominance in the ICC Women’s Championship—amassing 39 points—highlights their unmatched consistency. Led by the dynamic Alyssa Healy and supported by stalwarts like Perry and Gardner, the Aussies blend experience with fresh talent, making them the team to beat.
India: The Hosts with High Hopes
Number of CWC Wins: 0
Key Players: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues
Performance at Last CWC: Group Stage
India, as hosts, will carry both the weight of expectation and the benefit of home support. Finishing second in the ICC Women’s Championship with 37 points, they’ve shown strong form. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur and powered by players like Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, India will be determined to break their title drought and capture their first World Cup crown.
England: The Experienced Contenders
Number of CWC Wins: 4
Most Recent Win: 2017
Key Players: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
Performance at Last CWC: Runners-up
England’s pedigree in the Women’s World Cup is undeniable, having won the title four times. A third-place finish in the ICC Women’s Championship (32 points) reflects their ongoing competitiveness. With the all-round brilliance of Nat Sciver-Brunt, the world-class spin of Sophie Ecclestone, and the experience of Wyatt-Hodge, England will look to add another trophy to their cabinet.
South Africa: The Rising Force
Number of CWC Wins: 0
Key Players: Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus
Performance at Last CWC: Semi-finals
South Africa has steadily climbed the ranks in recent years. With 25 points in the ICC Women’s Championship, they continue to prove their mettle. The elegant Laura Wolvaardt, along with seasoned performers like Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus, will be central to their campaign as they aim for a maiden World Cup title.
Sri Lanka: The Spin Specialists
Number of CWC Wins: 0
Key Players: Chamari Athapaththu, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera
Performance at Last CWC: Did Not Qualify
After missing the previous World Cup, Sri Lanka secured direct qualification this time with 22 points. Led by the inspirational Chamari Athapaththu, and with a strong spin attack featuring Inoka Ranaweera, Sri Lanka will look to make the most of subcontinental conditions and spring a few surprises.
New Zealand: The Dark Horses
Number of CWC Wins: 1
Key Players: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates
Performance at Last CWC: Group Stage
New Zealand clinched the final direct qualification spot with 21 points, narrowly edging out Bangladesh. Backed by experienced campaigners like Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, and the versatile Amelia Kerr, the White Ferns have the firepower to upset more fancied opponents.
Pakistan: The Emerging Contenders
Number of CWC Wins: 0
Key Players: Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu
Performance at Last CWC: Group Stage
Pakistan’s success in the qualifiers reflects their growing strength and ambition. Led by the energetic Fatima Sana and supported by key players like Muneeba Ali and Nashra Sandhu, the team will aim to move past the group stages and leave a mark on the tournament.
Bangladesh: The Determined Challengers
Number of CWC Wins: 0
Key Players: Nigar Sultana Joty, Sharmin Akhter, Rabeya Khan
Performance at Last CWC: Group Stage
Although they missed out on direct qualification, Bangladesh bounced back with a strong showing in the qualifiers. Captain Nigar Sultana Joty and rising stars like Rabeya Khan offer a promising core. With growing confidence, Bangladesh will be looking to challenge the traditional powerhouses.
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 promises to be a celebration of talent, passion, and competition. While Australia, India, and England enter as frontrunners, the rest of the field is capable of delivering surprises. As the cricketing world gears up for August and September, fans can expect high-quality action and unforgettable moments as these eight teams battle for ultimate glory.