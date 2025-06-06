Afghan Stars Face Uncertain Future in MLC Amid US Travel Ban
By Mehr Jan
As Major League Cricket (MLC) prepares to launch its 2025 season with a clash between Washington Freedom and San Francisco at the Oakland Coliseum, a shadow of uncertainty looms over the participation of several high-profile Afghan players.
A sweeping travel ban signed by President Donald Trump threatens to keep them sidelined—unless a critical exception comes into play.
The proclamation, effective June 9, blocks entry into the United States for nationals of 12 countries, including Afghanistan, citing national security concerns.
Among those affected are seven Afghan cricketers already under MLC contracts, including global T20 powerhouse Rashid Khan and teenage spin sensation Noor Ahmad.
Yet there’s a sliver of hope: the order includes an exemption for athletes involved in the Olympics, World Cups, or “major sporting events,” as determined by the Secretary of State.
MLC officials are now racing to ensure their league qualifies for that status, potentially clearing the path for the Afghan contingent.
A Race Against Time—and Bureaucracy
As the clock ticks down, MLC franchises are scrambling.
Some players—such as Rashid, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Naveen-ul-Haq of MI New York—are believed to have already landed in the U.S. Others, including those signed by Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings, remain abroad, awaiting visas or final travel clearance.
One team official confirmed they are evaluating “all available routes” to get players into the country before the ban takes hold. That includes fast-tracking flights and seeking federal clarification.
“We’ll rely on MLC and governing authorities for direction, but we’re doing everything we can,” the source said.
MLC, for its part, remains publicly optimistic. “We’re continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with authorities to minimize travel disruptions,” a league spokesperson said. “Our focus remains on delivering the most exciting tournament yet, showcasing elite talent from both overseas and the U.S.”
While the ban’s language is firm, its exceptions offer a potential lifeline—not just for MLC but for Afghan sports more broadly.
The mention of Olympic athletes by name indicates that if Afghanistan’s men’s cricket team qualifies for the T20 event at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, they would be permitted to compete.