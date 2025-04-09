Afghanistan’s absence lingers in backdrop of picture-perfect CWC Qualifiers
By Mishaal Mubarak
Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers paint the perfect picture of how this sport is bigger than gender barriers. The hype around the event is too loud to be heard from afar.
But miles away from Lahore, where six teams are fighting for the last two tickets to the Women’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year, a disbanded Afghanistan women’s team watches from exile. This tournament could have been their shot at the upper echelons. But they’ve grown familiar with “could-have-beens.” In fact, the team itself has become an opportunity that’s gone rogue - left behind not by talent, but by the system. And the silence they receive in return is deafening.
The players fled Afghanistan in 2021 after the Taliban seized control and later imposed laws banning women from participating in sports. Despite the political upheaval, they believed cricket would not abandon them. But nearly four years later, all they’ve been given is an exhibition match, organized without ICC assistance. Their repeated SOS calls were met with bland responses from the global body. Some letters, they say, went unanswered entirely.
That an ICC event is taking place, not only without this team, but while this team is being nudged into silence, casts a long shadow over the organization. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has faced criticism from rights organizations, cricket boards, and former players alike for its continued silence. Most of all, the Afghan women themselves feel abandoned.
“It’s so painful and so disappointing,” said Shabnam Ahsan, who was just a teenager when she fled the country, told the BBC. “I don’t understand why they [the ICC] are not doing anything to help us. We have worked so hard, and we deserve help just like every other team.”
The ICC, for its part, claims it cannot override a country’s domestic laws, citing its apolitical stance. But that stance begins to look shaky under scrutiny, especially when its own regulations require a functioning women’s team as a condition of Test status. Afghanistan still holds that status. The paradox is glaring.
To revoke Afghanistan’s membership might, some argue, further isolate the country’s cricket infrastructure. But to say nothing, to do nothing, is to let a generation of Afghan women cricketers vanish quietly, off the field, and off the record.