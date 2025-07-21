Ali Khan: Journey from Ohio Club Cricketer to becoming USA’s Fast-Bowling Spearhead
Not many bowlers can say that their first delivery claimed the wicket of cricket’s legend Kumar Sangakara but that’s how the dream story of Ali Khan started. That was a statement wicket for the Pakistan-born pacer, announcing his arrival in the world of cricket with style.
In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Ali Khan sat down to discuss his achievements in the past and his goals for the future. The 33-year-old is now the face of USA cricket and spearheads the bowling attack. Ali has played 15 ODIs and 18 T20Is for USA so far, and has been a consistent name in the USA squad on international circuit.
Hailing from Attock, Pakistan, Ali Khan's journey from playing street cricket to representing USA on the global stage is a story of unexpected turns, relentless commitment, and national pride. “I was never seeking to be a professional cricketer,” Ali tells Sports Illustrated. “In Pakistan, my family focused on studies. When we moved to Ohio in 2010, I didn’t even know cricket existed in the U.S.”
Ali’s first shot at professional cricket came at a local club in Ohio. It was followed by participation in the US Open Cricket tournament in Florida, where his raw pace and Waqar Younis-style action caught attention. He was then selected for the USA team in 2016 and has been since part of the team, playing a vital role in taking the team from Division 5 to ODI status.
Bowling With Belief
Ali is not just another name in the USA’s bowling lineup but the leader of the pace attack. “My job is to lead the attack. Whether it’s applying pressure early or taking crucial wickets, I take that role seriously,” he says. His leadership was on full display in the 2024 T20 World Cup, taking his side to the Super Eight stage.
His performance against Pakistan was exceptional, helping his side to defeat the former world champions. “That win was massive. Playing against a team like Pakistan, two-time World Cup winners, and beating them at home — it was emotional, but not complicated for me,” Ali says. “I was born there, but I play for America now. My commitment is 100% to this country.”
The USA’s locker room was more like a celebration bus after the huge victory. “From the ground to the airport, we were dancing, music blaring — it was the best day in USA Cricket history,” Ali laughed.
Unity in Diversity
USA cricket’s strength lies in its unity despite the diverse group of players. It comprises of players from different backgrounds, including Indian, Pakistani, Caribbean, and other diasporic roots. Ali insists that while it can be a strength, it also has its challenges.
“It’s amazing — you learn so much from everyone,” Ali says. “But sometimes it can be hard to gel. That’s where the coaching staff does a great job in building chemistry.”
The locker room is, however, nothing short of a theatre when India faces Pakistan, where friendly banters take the center stage. “The Indian-origin guys usually have the upper hand — they outnumber us!” he jokes.
Aiming for the Olympics
Cricket is making a comeback to the Olympics after 128 years, making it a dream for every big cricket star to play in the sports’ biggest celebrations. With the 2028 Olympics scheduled in Los Angeles, Ali Khan is eyeing to make an appearance and making his dream come true.
“This will be the biggest stage cricket’s ever been on,” he says. “Being part of the USA Olympic team is my dream now. We want to show the world that USA cricket is no longer an afterthought.”
There are still many challenges for cricket in the US, including proper Infrastructure, sponsorship, and player compensation. “It’s not an American sport, so we’re always facing hurdles. But things are improving with Major League Cricket and the board’s efforts.”
Another major obstacle is balancing cricket with regular jobs. “In my early days, I had to juggle both. Some players still do. It’s tough to commit fully when you’re also working full-time,” he says.
Advice for the Next Generation
Ali also offered a simple yet important message for the young aspiring cricketers in America. “Be consistent, work hard, and stay committed. If cricket is what you love, give it everything. The results will come.”
At the end, there was a fun round with Ali as well, where he answered some of the fun questions. His fastest ball: 91 mph in the MLC this season, and his favorite food? Pakistani food such as Chicken karahi and biryani. His hobby aside cricket: playing FIFA on his PlayStation. When asked about the funniest guy in the locker room? “Shayan Jahangir,” he grinned.