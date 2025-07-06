All at Stake on the Final Matchday of the Group Stage of Major League Cricket
Washington Freedom and MI New York will face off in the final group game of the tournament at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. Both teams desperately need a win, as Washington Freedom is in the race to grab a top-two spot, while MI New York would want to march into the Eliminator with a winning boost.
Washington Freedom were flying high at one point, with a top-two finish almost certain. However, a minor collapse toward the end dropped them to the number 3 position. Though they are currently tied with Texas Super Kings and San Francisco Unicorns with 14 points each, they are behind due to net run rate and need a win to secure a top-of-the-table finish.
Freedom were dominant in their previous match against the Orcas, winning the game with more than 10 overs to spare. Orcas were favorites to finish fourth on the table, but a couple of losses on the trot cost them their position. They were bowled out for 82 by Freedom in their last match, courtesy of a three-for by Glenn Maxwell, effectively ending their qualification hopes.
Freedom have been one of the most consistent teams this season and deserve a top-two finish. Their dominant win in the last match and a six-match winning streak in the middle phase of the group stage make them strong title contenders this season.
MI New York, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their winning momentum going into the playoff stage. They won their last two matches—both against their fourth-position rivals, LA Knight Riders. Their star players, especially Kieron Pollard, have been in top form during this final stretch and would like to continue the winning streak. They have also fielded the same playing XI in their last two wins, suggesting the team is finally clicking well together.
Nicholas Pooran has been one of the best batters in the T20 circuit over the last couple of years. He has adapted well to the MLC and has been on fire for MI New York in recent games. In his last two innings at Lauderhill, Pooran has scored 62* (47) and 30 (24). He will be the main target for Freedom’s bowlers if they want to win this game.
Probable Lineups
Washington Freedom Probable XI: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson
MI New York Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Tajinder Dhillon, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, George Linde, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar, Ehsan Adil
My Fantasy XI
Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.