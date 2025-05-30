Aminul Islam Takes Over as BCB President Amid Turbulent Times
Aminul Islam, Bangladesh’s first Test centurion and former national captain, has been elected as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), replacing Faruque Ahmed after a no-confidence motion and a series of controversies.
A Sudden Shift in Leadership
The change in leadership, confirmed on May 30, 2025, marks a critical juncture for Bangladesh cricket, which has been grappling with internal conflicts and governance issues.
Faruque Ahmed’s removal came after eight BCB directors submitted a no-confidence letter, citing mismanagement and constitutional violations. The National Sports Council (NSC) revoked Faruque’s nomination as its representative, effectively ending his nine-month tenure.
The sports ministry cited a fact-finding committee’s report on corruption in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as a key reason for the decision.
Faruque, who had initially resisted stepping down, questioned the move: “Why should I leave when others continue in their positions? I deserve to know what my crime is.” However, the ministry’s decision was final, paving the way for Aminul Islam’s appointment.
Aminul, a respected figure in cricket, brings a wealth of experience, having served the ICC and Asian Cricket Council in development roles. In his first address, he emphasized unity and transparency: “We want to take Bangladesh cricket forward. Cricket is not played by just eleven players—it’s played by the whole of Bangladesh. We’ve done it before—that’s why we’ve played Test cricket for 25 years, won the U19 World Cup, and seen our women’s team win the Asia Cup.”
He outlined his immediate priorities: decentralizing cricket, improving coaching structures, and ensuring transparent elections. “Our number one priority is to spread cricket. The framework for regional governance is ready, and we will identify raw talents to build a competitive structure,” he added.
Aminul inherits a board mired in controversies. Faruque’s tenure was marked by abrupt decisions, including the dismissal of head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe without board consultation.
The BPL was marred by financial disputes, notably the Durbar Rajshahi franchise’s failure to pay players, leading to government intervention.
The BCB’s credibility was further dented by allegations of match-fixing in the Dhaka Premier League and a botched anti-corruption investigation. Aminul’s ability to navigate these issues will be crucial.
A Short-Term Mandate
Aminul’s presidency is interim, with elections scheduled for October 2025. His success will depend on rallying stakeholders—players, directors, and fans—behind his vision. As he put it: “Let’s not talk too much—I want to focus on working more. We seek your support.”
For Bangladesh cricket, this leadership change offers a chance to reset. Aminul’s challenge is to restore trust and steer the sport toward stability.