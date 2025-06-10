Anderson: Rabada vs. Smith Is Going to Be the Most Important Battle of the Final – and an Interesting One as Well
England’s great James Anderson has weighed in on the ultimate battle between South Africa and Australia. The two teams will go head-to-head in the World Test Championship final, starting on June 11 at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground. Both teams are geared up, with the playing XIs already announced.
With South Africa boasting a pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen, and Australia having the Big Three of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood in their XI, it will be the fast bowlers who will likely determine the outcome of the game.
Jimmy Anderson has an incredible record at Lord’s, claiming 123 wickets in 29 Tests at the iconic London ground. He shared his expertise and experience with the pace attacks of both teams on how to bowl effectively at Lord’s.
"Here is definitely somewhere you need to pitch the ball up," Anderson said during an interaction at the DP World Beyond Boundaries event at Lord's on Monday. "A lot of people talk about the top of off stump being the ideal length, but I think here it's more three-quarters up the stump. That way, you’re a little bit fuller in length, so that's my advice for the seamers."
Anderson also spoke about his favorite current pacer, Kagiso Rabada, and how Rabada’s battle with Steve Smith will be the most important of the WTC Final. "The main one for me will be Rabada against Steve Smith, and I think that could be a really good, interesting battle," Anderson said. "Steve Smith is one of the best batters in the world and Kagiso Rabada is one of my favourite bowlers to watch. He's got so many attributes that just make me want to tune into the TV and watch him. He's a fantastic player, so I'm really looking forward to that battle."
He also talked about Stuart Broad’s appointment as a consultant with the South African team and how it could help the Proteas. "I think it's a smart move from South Africa," Anderson said. “He's someone who's had great success in English conditions and he knows Lord's in particular. He knows the ground very well, he's had success here, and I think he can give a lot of information and advice to the South African team, which will be great from their point of view."