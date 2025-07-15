Anderson’s Comeback, Flintoff’s Debut Define Hundred Wildcards
James Anderson and Rocky Flintoff are the standout wildcard picks for this summer’s Hundred, offering a striking contrast of experience and youth that has the cricket world talking.
Anderson, who turns 43 this month, will make his first appearance in the competition with Manchester Originals after securing a £31,000 deal in Tuesday’s draft.
The England legend returned to T20 cricket this year following an 11-year break, taking 14 wickets in eight Vitality Blast games for Lancashire as a new-ball specialist.
Initially overlooked in March’s main draft, he forced his way back into contention with that strong domestic form and will now lead the Originals attack in August.
A Teenage Gamble with Family Ties
Meanwhile, 17-year-old Rocky Flintoff has been chosen by Northern Superchargers, coached by his father, Andrew Flintoff.
The selection is sure to draw scrutiny since the teenager has never played a professional T20 match. But his potential is clear: he scored a century for England Lions in Australia over the winter and added another for England’s Under-19s against India.
A photograph of father and son chatting at a Lions training session in Canterbury in May underscored the personal side of Rocky’s journey and the buzz around his debut.
New Faces, Big Moves
Elsewhere, Southern Brave signed Australia’s Hilton Cartwright as the tournament’s first overseas wildcard, reinforcing their squad after swapping Faf du Plessis for Jason Roy.
The Brave also picked up Hampshire’s Toby Albert, who may keep wicket given injuries to Finn Allen and Laurie Evans. Welsh Fire added Glamorgan allrounder Ben Kellaway after his breakout county season.
Trent Rockets brought in Northamptonshire seamer Ben Sanderson after his best T20 campaign and drafted left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson with their top pick. Dillon Pennington replaces injured quick John Turner.
In the women’s wildcard draft, Manchester Originals secured Esmae MacGregor after her 21-wicket Blast season for Essex, highlighted by 4 for 8 in one standout match.
Hampshire’s Mary Taylor will join twin sister Millie at Birmingham Phoenix, setting up one of the tournament’s most compelling family stories.
The Hundred runs from August 5 to 31, opening with a men’s and women’s double-header at Lord’s between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, promising a stage ready for veterans, debutants and bold new combinations alike.