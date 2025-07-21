Anderson- Tendulkar Trophy,2025, Burmah to Play for India in 4th Test; Pant Set to Keep Amid Mounting Injury Crisis
By Shah Faisal
India has announced their squad for the fourth test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. The big news from the squad is that Jasprit Bumrah, who was expected not to play in Manchester, will be playing. His inclusion in the squad adds more spice to the balance of the series as India are on the edge of losing the series, if they fail to register a win in the fourth Test.
Bumrah Confirmed for the Fourth Test
India's injury-hit squad has received a much-needed lift with Jasprit Bumrah confirmed to play the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Old Trafford, starting July 23.
Pacer Mohammed Siraj confirmed Bumrah’s return, stating: “So far, we only know that Jassi [Bumrah] bhai will play.” The Indian camp has been battling injury setbacks after the Lord’s Test, with Bumrah’s presence now expected to anchor a faltering pace unit.
Bumrah had initially planned to play only three Tests in the five-match series to manage his workload. With rain predicted on multiple days in Manchester, the Indian think tank may reassess his participation in the fifth Test at The Oval, depending on the series situation.
If Bumrah plays Old Trafford and skips The Oval, team management may choose to rest Akash Deep, who is nursing a groin niggle. He bowled lightly in training but remains under medical observation. In his absence, the third seamer’s spot could go to either Prasidh Krishna or the uncapped Anshul Kamboj.
Rishabh Pant on Track to Keep Again
Another piece of positive news came in the form of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering well from a blow to his left index finger sustained while wicketkeeping at Lord’s. Although he didn’t don the gloves after the injury during the third Test, he batted in both innings and has since undergone successful training sessions.
On Monday, Pant completed over two hours of training — including wicketkeeping drills and net batting — showing no visible discomfort. While Dhruv Jurel was being considered as a possible replacement behind the stumps, Pant’s recovery has likely cleared him to resume full duties.
Unlike the previous Test, where he was substituted after his injury, regulations at Old Trafford won’t permit a substitute keeper. That makes his availability all the more crucial.
Injury Crisis Deepens for India
Despite Pant and Bumrah’s returns, India’s injury woes continue to mount. Allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining Tests due to a knee injury. After a modest performance in the second Test at Edgbaston, Reddy delivered a spirited all-round showing at Lord’s, dismissing both Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley and contributing key runs.
Also missing the fourth Test is left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who injured his left thumb during a nets session in Beckenham. His absence further thins India’s pace stocks.
In light of these setbacks, Sai Sudharsan is expected to return to the XI in place of Washington Sundar. The team might also consider bringing in Shardul Thakur to bolster the seam attack, especially if conditions favor pace over spin.
Anshul Kamboj on the Radar
Uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj, who was part of India ‘A’s tour of England and impressed during warm-up matches, has been added as an injury cover. The 24-year-old took five wickets and scored a half-century in two warm-up games and is renowned for his seam movement — a skill praised by none other than MS Dhoni during this year’s IPL.
Kamboj made headlines in domestic cricket as well, becoming only the third bowler to take all ten wickets in a Ranji Trophy innings. If he earns a Test cap, it would be a logical selection based on recent form and fitness.
Current Scoreline and Outlook
India trails the five-match series 1-2, having suffered defeats at Headingley and Lord’s, with their lone win coming through a commanding 336-run victory at Edgbaston. With the fourth Test looming as a must-win encounter to stay alive in the series, the returns of Bumrah and Pant offer a ray of hope in otherwise troubled waters.
India Squad for the Fourth Test
Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.