Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Unveiled Ahead of England-India Test Series
Cricket legends James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar were honoured on Wednesday with the unveiling of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a new symbol of Test cricket rivalry between England and India.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) introduced the newly named trophy ahead of the much-anticipated five-Test series beginning Friday, June 20. The trophy, bearing the likenesses and signatures of Anderson and Tendulkar, pays tribute to two of the greatest players in the history of the sport.
This new honour replaces the Pataudi Trophy, which previously commemorated the England-India Test battles. However, the Pataudi legacy will continue through the newly introduced Pataudi Medal, awarded to the winning captain of the series.
James Anderson, England's highest wicket-taker in Tests and third overall globally with 704 wickets, retired last year after a final series in India. Against India alone, Anderson took 149 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 25.47. Speaking at the ceremony, Anderson said, “It’s a proud moment for me and my family… The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special… To be recognised in this way is a real honour.”
On the Indian side, Sachin Tendulkar remains the highest run scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs from 200 matches, including 51 centuries. Against England, he scored 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73, highlighted by a 193-run knock at Headingley — also the venue for one of this summer's Tests.
“Test cricket embodies life… I owe my foundation to Test cricket,” Tendulkar reflected. “India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket… I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more.”
The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be contested starting this week as part of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, symbolising not just a rivalry but a shared legacy of cricketing excellence.