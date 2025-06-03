Ashes 2025-26 Breaks Ticket Sale Record as Fans Gear Up for Historic Series
By Shah Faisal
Cricket fans have spoken — and in a massive way. Over 220,000 tickets were sold on the very first day of the pre-sale for the highly anticipated 2025-26 Men’s Ashes series between Australia and England. This astonishing number more than doubled the previous single-day sales record of 111,741, set during the pre-sale for the 2017-18 Ashes summer.
The ticket rush began immediately as the priority pre-sale opened, with thousands of fans securing their seats for marquee matches. The biggest demand came for Day 1 and Day 2 of the Gabba and SCG Tests, which saw their pre-sale allocations exhausted within hours. The Boxing Day Test at the MCG was another hot-ticket event, with over 55,000 tickets sold for that day alone.
Adding to the excitement is the fact that the Gabba will host its first-ever day-night Ashes Test, promising a thrilling atmosphere under lights. Ticket sales passed the 120,000 mark even before tickets for matches in New South Wales and Western Australia were released. Additional tickets for the Gabba and SCG are expected to become available on Friday, June 6, with access given to fans registered for the priority pre-sale.
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg called the response “remarkable” and said the level of demand proves just how much this series means to fans. “We can’t wait for an unforgettable summer of international cricket,” Greenberg said, urging fans to buy their tickets before they sell out.
The priority pre-sale runs until midnight AEST on June 12, and the general public sale starts June 13. Fans can still register online to access the pre-sale.
Why Do So Many People Watch the Ashes?
The Ashes series between Australia and England is more than just a cricket tournament — it’s one of the oldest and fiercest rivalries in world sport. The battle dates back to 1882, when Australia beat England at The Oval, prompting a mock obituary for English cricket and the birth of the Ashes legend. Since then, the Ashes has delivered generations of unforgettable moments, fierce contests, and incredible individual performances.
Every match carries deep national pride and historical weight. The competition is known for its dramatic twists, passionate crowds, and the psychological intensity between two of cricket’s oldest foes. From Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’ to Ben Stokes’ miracle innings at Headingley, the Ashes has produced moments that have become part of cricket folklore.
The 2023 Ashes series in England reignited the rivalry with a gripping 2-2 draw. Australia’s narrow win at Edgbaston and the controversial Bairstow stumping at Lord’s created huge buzz. England then fought back in style, ending the series level but ensuring they retained the Ashes, a feat they have now managed since 2013. Australia, however, are hungry to win them back on home soil — adding even more heat to the upcoming series.
With both teams stacked with star players and a full summer of cricket ahead, it’s no wonder the Ashes continues to be one of the most-watched and most-loved events in the sport.