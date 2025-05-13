Australia Announces Squad for the WTC Final vs South Africa
By Shah Faisal
Australia has announced their squad for the final of WTC, starting on 11 of June, next month. Key players such as Hazlewood and Green, who missed earlier assignments due to injuries, are now back, adding to the squad's depth. Green’s recovery from back surgery is particularly notable, as he resumes his all-rounder role. Meanwhile, Brendan Doggett has also been drafted in as a reserve option.
Squad and Comeback Storylines:
The squad includes: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett
The 15-member squad features Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith (vice-captain), Travis Head and veterans like Mitchell Starc, Lyon, and Usman Khawaja. The group that triumphed over India in the 2023 WTC final. That win, set up by sublime first-innings hundreds from Travis Head and Steve Smith, established Australia’s dominance, and they now return to defend their crown.
This also marks Australia’s second straight WTC final, and they were close contenders for the inaugural title as well. However, a five-point penalty due to a slow over-rate against India in 2020 cost them a spot in the final, which was eventually contested between India and New Zealand.
Sam Konstas the X-Factor:
Among the newer names, Sam Konstas has retained his place in the squad, riding on the back of what many have called an iconoclastic debut. His attacking approach, particularly against India, has impressed selectors. His high-risk, high-reward style makes him a potential disruptor at the top of the order, especially against South Africa’s potent new-ball pair of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. If Konstas can break their rhythm early, it could open the floodgates for Australia to post big runs and maintain scoreboard pressure throughout.
Kuhnemann’s Quiet Entry:
The left-armer has played five Tests so far, all in Asia, collecting 25 wickets against India and Sri Lanka. Should he feature at Lord’s, it would be his first Test outside the subcontinent. While Lyon remains Australia’s premier spinner, Kuhnemann’s ability to extract turn and bowl long spells gives the team a viable fallback in case conditions unexpectedly favour spin.
Seasoned Bowling Core:
What makes this Australian side particularly formidable is the experience embedded in their bowling attack. The likes of Cummins, Starc, and Lyon were instrumental in the previous final. Their experience and their understanding of high pressure scenarios will be the key in this year’s final. This will be, perhaps, the fourth ICC event final that includes either Starc, Cummins, Hazelwood, and Lyon in the bowling lineup.
As Australia prepares to face South Africa in the WTC final, the team carries the weight of both expectation and experience. With a second title in sight and a blend of youthful audacity and veteran expertise, Pat Cummins and his men stand on the brink of cricketing immortality. A win at Lord’s wouldn’t just be another feather in their cap—it would be a historic first in the era of the World Test Championship.