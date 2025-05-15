Australia Maintains Its Dominance in the Annual Women's ODI Rankings
Australia is, yet again, miles ahead of any other team in the ICC annual ODI rankings. The second-placed England and third-placed India have made significant strides in their points, but Australia still has a massive lead on them in the ICC Women's ODI rankings. England did manage to cut down the lead, though, with Australia now leading by 40 points, 4 points lower than the previous year.
India made the longest jump, gaining eight rating points (121) and closing the gap on England from 11 points to six. Australia remains at the top with 167 points, with England trailing behind with 127.
New Zealand is fourth with 96, while South Africa (90) remained at No.5 despite losing nine points. Sri Lanka, with 82 points, is at six. That means there is no change in the top six from last year.
The biggest loser in the annual update is the West Indies (72), who have fallen behind to number 9 from number 7. They dropped 10 rating points this year, falling behind Bangladesh (79) and Pakistan (78).
It is worth noting that the weightage used by ICC does not include the 2022 ICC World Cup anymore. The mechanism weighs 50% of the matches played between May 2022 and April 2024 and 100% for matches played since. This means that South Africa and West Indies have lost the extra points they had in the last update due to playing Semi-finals of the 2022 ODI World Cup.