Australia’s Top-Order Crisis Looms Large Ahead of Ashes 2025: Ponting Backs Konstas Amid Search for Stability
By Shah Faisal
Despite a commanding 3-0 Test series win over the West Indies in the Caribbean, Australia’s batting unit is under a cloud of doubt. The tour may have ended in triumph, but Ricky Ponting was among the many watching closely, noting that the bowling attack carried the side while the top order faltered. As the Ashes approach, the talk around who should open the batting—and whether Australia even has a settled top three—has become more urgent than ever.
Ponting Sticks with Konstas but Flags Alternatives
Speaking on The ICC Review, Ricky Ponting named the three players he believes are currently in line to open for Australia in the Ashes: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, and Cameron Green. Among those, it was Konstas who Ponting firmly backed despite the teenager’s continued struggles since his promising debut fifty against India last summer.
Ponting reiterated his support for the youngster but also acknowledged the lack of standout alternatives, referencing recent Australia A matches and domestic form.
“Nathan McSweeney, who started the Australian summer against India last year, he’s made some runs in one of those (Sri Lanka A) games. Matt Renshaw has made a lot of runs in the white-ball format as well in those games,” Ponting said. “I don’t think there’s going to be anyone else outside of the names that we’ve heard for the last couple of years that will be spoken about again. McSweeney is the obvious one to go back to sooner rather than later.”
He added a cautionary note about timing: “If they (Australia) get two or three Test matches into the Ashes and things aren't going well, the longer you go in a series, obviously the harder it is to change, and it’s not like they’re jumping up and down, batsmen left, right and centre making runs all over the place either.”
Ponting also mentioned one more talented contender: “The start of the Sheffield Shield season will be an interesting one for some of those names that I've mentioned there, and I’ll throw another name in that I think is a highly talented Australian batsman, that's Jason Sangha.”
Life After Warner: A Void Still Unfilled
David Warner, for all his fluctuations in form during the latter stages of his career, gave Australia a decade of explosive starts and unmatched presence. Since his retirement, the search for his successor has been anything but smooth. Khawaja continues to offer experience and composure, but the spot alongside him is a game of musical chairs.
Konstas, the teenager handed the job after his memorable debut against India, has since found international cricket a harsh teacher. Averaging just 16.30 in his first 10 Test innings, he has struggled for rhythm and confidence. Ponting acknowledged that the West Indies tour proved more testing than expected.
“They thought they were shielding him from the difficult Sri Lankan tour,” he noted. “But it turned out Sri Lanka offered better batting tracks and weaker attacks. The Caribbean was the real trial by fire.”
Konstas was undone repeatedly by deliveries angling back in or nipping away—caught between fixing one flaw and opening up another. Ponting urged him to shut out the noise and trust a select few voices: “There’s no substitute for time in the middle. For Sam, the solution will come through innings, not in the nets.”
Green at No. 3: A Short-Term Fix?
While Ponting named Green in the top-order trio, it’s still unclear if the selectors see him as a permanent No. 3. Though he played a fighting knock in the Caribbean, his position seems more a stopgap than a solution. With the next red-ball opportunities limited to a short Australia A tour and the start of the Sheffield Shield season, time is short to identify or prepare a new candidate.
McSweeney and Sangha are among the few who’ve shown promise. Renshaw, despite his white-ball form, has yet to mount a definitive Test case. And Ponting’s comments make clear: the selectors are working with a limited pool.
Why Solid Starts Will Matter in the Ashes
The Ashes won’t forgive misfires. England’s pace attack—Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes—will be far more lethal than what Australia faced in the Caribbean. The opening overs in Brisbane and Adelaide could determine the entire innings. In that context, Australia’s vulnerability at the top is a glaring weakness.
Since Warner’s departure, Australia has struggled to build stable opening stands. Even fifty-run partnerships have been rare. For a team with championship ambitions, that’s a worrying trend.
Ponting’s call to stick with Konstas reflects a desire for continuity in a time of uncertainty. Constant reshuffling could further dent confidence. He knows from experience that young players need time to mature—even through failure.
Konstas: The Gamble Worth Taking?
Ponting’s support for Konstas is rooted in belief and experience. The former captain, who took time to establish himself as a Test great, knows what it’s like to battle through a tough start.
There’s no doubt Konstas is under pressure. But if he can survive and grow, Australia may yet find a long-term replacement for Warner. Until then, the selectors must back potential over panic.
The Ashes don’t just test players—they reveal them. And for Australia’s top order, especially Sam Konstas, the time of reckoning is near.