Australian Podcasters Remove IPL 2025 Content After BCCI Legal Notice
Popular Australian YouTubers and podcast hosts Sam Perry and Ian Higgins, the duo behind The Grade Cricketer, have pulled down all content related to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season following a legal notice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The BCCI objected to the Grade Cricketer's use of IPL logos and images in their videos, citing the board’s strict policies against the unauthorized commercial use of IPL media. The YouTube channel, which is also sponsored by an Indian online grocery platform, had been featuring elements from the tournament in its podcasts, prompting the BCCI to send what Perry described as a “very polite legal letter.”
In response, Perry and Higgins have removed every video covering IPL 2025 from their channel. Speaking to their listeners, Perry confirmed the takedown and emphasized their commitment to continue covering the tournament legally. He also revealed plans to travel to India to produce live, compliant content during the remainder of the season.
The BCCI has a well-known reputation for aggressively protecting its media rights, issuing takedown notices, and pursuing legal action to prevent the unauthorized use of match clips, highlights, and photography. This latest enforcement underscores the board’s efforts to maintain the commercial value of its lucrative broadcast deals.
Despite the setback, the Grade Cricketer team remains eager to engage with IPL fans, this time strictly within the league’s media guidelines.