Babar Azam Set to Make His BBL Debut with Sydney Sixers in 2025
By Shah Faisal
For the very first time, Babar has signed with a BBL franchise, the Sydney Sixers, ahead of the upcoming 2025 season. Pakistan’s premier batter Babar Azam is all set to take a fresh leap in his T20 cricket career.
Despite being a well-known figure in global T20 leagues, Babar has never featured in the BBL before. His signing marks an important new chapter in his journey as a modern-day cricket superstar.
The Sydney Sixers announced Babar’s inclusion as a pre-draft international signing. According to BBL rules, each team is allowed to secure one overseas player before the draft, and the Sixers had been the only team yet to announce theirs — until now.
With Babar now confirmed, he joins a squad that includes Australian stars like Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques, and Josh Philippe.
In the team’s official statement, Babar expressed his excitement about finally being a part of the BBL. “It’s an exciting opportunity to play in one of the world’s best T20 leagues and to be a part of such a successful and respected franchise,” he said. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success, building a strong connection with the fans, and sharing this experience with my supporters in Pakistan.”
This signing comes at a time when Babar is not part of Pakistan’s T20I squad. He was dropped earlier this year from the national side, and with very few ODI matches on Pakistan’s schedule, Babar’s calendar has opened up for more franchise cricket opportunities.
He’s already played in leagues like the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Lanka Premier League (LPL), and England’s Vitality Blast. But Australia’s BBL had remained unexplored — until now.
The Sixers’ general manager, Rachael Haynes, called Babar a “world-class player and a proven leader.” She added, “The skill, professionalism, and experience he brings is of enormous value to our playing group. This is incredibly exciting news for our fans. Signing a player of Babar’s calibre only strengthens our goal to be a top global franchise.”
From a broader perspective, this move could be the start of a new phase in Babar’s career — one that sees him more involved in global T20 leagues rather than being bound by international cricket schedules.
Babar Azam is a pleasing to eyes phenomenon; with his silky cover drives, fluent strokeplay, and calm presence at the crease, Babar’s arrival in the BBL is not just good news for the Sydney Sixers, but a boost for the tournament overall.
Fans in Australia will finally get to witness the Pakistani batting maestro live in action, while supporters back home get to see one of their finest talents showcase his class on yet another global stage.