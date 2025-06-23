Bangladesh Recall Key Players for ODI Series Against Sri Lanka
By Mehr Jan
Bangladesh has announced a 16-man squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, set to begin in early July.
The squad sees the return of fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, both cleared after recovering from injuries.
T20I captain Litton Das also returns after being dropped from the Champions Trophy squad earlier this year. The selectors are banking on his experience and giving him a shot to rediscover form ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Mohammad Naim have also been named. Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, both recently retired, are notable omissions from the squad that failed to register a win in the Champions Trophy.
Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said Litton’s inclusion is part of a longer-term plan.
“Litton was in a bad patch, but time is the best healer,” Ashraf said. “He’s the T20 captain, so we are backing him through this period. Spending time in ODIs can help him carry form into the shorter format.”
Pace-Heavy Attack for Injury Management
Five fast bowlers have been included—an intentional move to ease the workload on returning players. Taskin and Mustafizur will be supported by Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud.
“We’ve picked five pacers because Taskin and Mustafizur are coming off injuries,” Ashraf said. “We're also managing Nahid Rana’s workload, so having options is crucial.”
The ODI series begins July 2 and 5 in Colombo, with the final match set for July 8 in Pallekele.
Bangladesh ODI Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud.