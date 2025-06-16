Bartlett’s Heroics Power San Francisco Unicorns to Thrilling Win Over MI New York in MLC 2025
By Shah Faisal
San Francisco Unicorns pulled off a sensational win in MLC 2025, chasing down 183 against MI New York with five balls to spare. After a top-order collapse, the Unicorns were rescued by Hassan Khan’s rapid 43 and a remarkable unbeaten 59 off just 25 balls from Xavier Bartlett, who also picked up a wicket. Earlier, MI New York posted 182 on the back of Quinton de Kock’s 63, but their death bowling couldn’t contain Bartlett’s late blitz.
Toss
San Francisco Unicorns won the toss and elected to field first.
Playing XI
San Francisco Unicorns
Tim Seifert †, Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Cooper Connolly, Hassan Khan, Corey Anderson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Juanoy Drysdale
MI New York
Agni Chopra, Quinton de Kock †, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Singh, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ehsan Adil
De Kock Helps MI New York Post 182/7
MI New York made the most of a solid platform laid by Quinton de Kock, who smashed 63 off 38 balls with five fours and four sixes. Despite losing Agni Chopra early, De Kock found support in Monank Patel and Michael Bracewell before a middle-order slump. Nicholas Pooran and Bracewell fell cheaply, but Kieron Pollard’s blistering 30 off 16, including four sixes, and a vital cameo from Sunny Patel (20* off 11) helped them post a competitive 182/7.
Among Unicorns' bowlers, Haris Rauf stood out with 2/24 while Xavier Bartlett and Carmi le Roux chipped in with key wickets.
Second Innings – Unicorns Stumble Early, Then Soar
The Unicorns’ chase began disastrously as they slipped to 42/4 within the powerplay, losing big names like Allen, Fraser-McGurk, and Connolly early. Tim Seifert anchored the innings with a calm 33, but it was Hassan Khan’s counterattack that shifted momentum. His 17-ball 43 included five sixes and revived the innings in a 64-run stand with Seifert.
But the real game-changer was Xavier Bartlett. With the Unicorns needing 74 from 46 balls and seven wickets down, Bartlett unleashed fury. He smashed 59* off 25 balls with four fours and five sixes, sealing the game in the penultimate over. His explosive knock turned what looked like a certain defeat into an emphatic win.
Turning Point – Bartlett’s Late Blitz
At 108/6, San Francisco looked out of the contest. But Xavier Bartlett had other plans. Targeting MI New York’s death bowling, he launched a devastating assault that included towering sixes off both pace and spin. His timing and clean hitting dismantled the momentum MI had built, making the final overs one-sided. Bartlett’s unexpected onslaught flipped the script entirely.
Man of the Match
Xavier Bartlett (San Francisco Unicorns) – 59* (25) & 1/32
A standout all-round performance under pressure. With the ball, he was steady; with the bat, he was match-winning.