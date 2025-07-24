Ben Stokes, Duckett, Crawley Push India to the Ropes at Old Trafford
By Shah Faisal
Manchester, July 24, 2025 — In a day that combined valiant grit and unrelenting dominance, Ben Stokes and England’s openers flipped the script of the fourth Test in Manchester. Rishabh Pant walked out on one foot and with a heart bigger than most stadiums to elevate India’s total to 358. But by stumps on Day 2, England had already carved out 225 of those runs for just two wickets, thanks to a commanding 166-run stand between Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. The Bazball engine had taken over.
Pant’s Pain, Stokes’ Strike
The day began with India still in command at 264 for 4, but that illusion didn’t last long. Ravindra Jadeja was cleaned up in the first over, and Shardul Thakur’s resistance ended on 41. But then came the moment — Rishabh Pant, sporting a fractured foot, limped down the stairs at Old Trafford to the roar of the crowd.
Dressed in whites and carrying the weight of India's innings, Pant summoned the sort of courage that transforms games into legend. He struck 54 off 75 balls, guiding India from what could have been 310 to a more competitive 358. Along the way, he equalled Virender Sehwag’s Indian record of 90 Test sixes and crossed 479 runs for the series, overtaking Alec Stewart’s mark for most runs by a wicketkeeper in a Test series in England.
It wasn’t just a knock — it was a testament to Pant’s unmatched spirit, stitched together by adrenaline, willpower, and the essence of cricketing folklore. It also proved crucial, for without Pant, India might have folded meekly.
But Stokes had already done the damage. The England captain, bowling with guile and purpose, claimed 5 for 72 — his first five-wicket haul in nearly eight years. Jofra Archer supported ably with 3 for 73, and England’s bowlers were able to stifle India’s lower order effectively, despite brief flourishes.
Bazball by Default: Duckett and Crawley Blitz
If Pant’s defiance had emotionally elevated India, Duckett and Crawley brought them crashing down with their bats. The English openers raced away, punishing a listless and undisciplined Indian bowling attack. Ironically, this wasn’t deliberate Bazball — the runs came not from aggression, but from opportunities gifted by India’s wayward lines.
Duckett, in particular, looked fluent, caressing drives through cover and peppering the leg side. Crawley was equally impressive, putting away anything too full or too wide. Their 166-run partnership came at a scorching rate of 5.18 runs per over — aided by misfires from India’s bowlers who never found rhythm with the Dukes ball.
Mohammed Siraj pitched too full and was repeatedly driven. Debutant Anshul Kamboj, trying to imitate Archer’s leg-stump line, leaked three boundaries in his second over. Even Ravindra Jadeja, usually India’s control agent, couldn’t stem the flow.
It wasn’t until the final hour that India found something to cheer. Jadeja trapped Crawley for 84, and Kamboj bounced back to have Duckett caught for 94. But by then, the damage had been done.
England walked off at 225 for 2 in just 46 overs — still 133 runs behind but with the momentum entirely in their favour and a deep batting lineup to come.
India’s Missteps with the Ball
Unlike the first three Tests, India looked flat and reactionary with the ball. They misjudged the condition of the Dukes ball, which typically becomes dangerous only after 10-15 overs once the lacquer wears off. Instead of maintaining tight lines during this early window, they allowed England to dictate terms. The tactics appeared muddled, especially with Jadeja rolling his arm over for spin early on — an experiment that yielded only easy runs.
The bowling lacked bite, the fielding lacked sharpness, and the body language lacked fire.
Stokes’ Redemption Arc and England’s Advantage
For Ben Stokes, this performance was deeply personal. After years of battling fitness issues and questions over his bowling workload, his five-for was a bold reminder of his all-round genius. His spell not only broke India’s backbone but also set the tone for England’s batting.
With Pope, Root, Bairstow, and Stokes himself yet to come, England are now eyeing a sizeable first-innings lead.
Pant’s Legacy Grows
Yet amid England’s surge, Pant’s act remains the heartbeat of the day. From Anil Kumble’s bandaged face to Shamar Joseph’s broken toe, cricket has seen warriors in whites. Pant’s moonboot march into Manchester’s evening light added his name to that legacy — one of those rare instances where courage outweighs the scoreboard.
Day 3 Outlook
India must regroup — mentally, tactically, and emotionally — to claw back into this Test. The pitch remains good for batting, and the second new ball is 10 overs away. But if they can’t recalibrate quickly, England may well surge ahead in the Test and the series.