Ben Stokes Eyes Full-Throttle Return as All-Around Threat for England
By Mehr Jan
With a demanding cricketing summer on the horizon, England’s Test captain is preparing to return not just as a leader, but as the dominant all-rounder fans have come to expect.
Sidelined since December due to a left hamstring tear sustained during England's tour of New Zealand, Ben underwent surgery in January.
Since then, the 33-year-old has committed to what he describes as one of the most grueling rehabilitation stints of his career.
“I always work hard. My ethos when I’m injured is that I come back fitter than I was before,” Stokes said. “I’ve worked incredibly hard on all aspects—cricket, fitness—so when I return, I believe I’ll be in the best physical shape I’ve ever been.”
A Summer of High Stakes
Stokes’ comeback begins with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on May 22—the first between the two sides on English soil since 2003.
That match will be the beginning of a jam-packed calendar, including a five-Test series against India starting June 20, starting a new ICC World Test Championship cycle, and then the iconic Ashes showdown in Australia.
Stokes has proven himself as one of the best all-rounders in Test cricket.
In 100 matches, he has scored more than 6,250 runs with 13 centuries and an average of 36. He has also taken 197 wickets with the ball.
His ability to make a big impact with both bat and ball—like his famous 135 not out against Australia in the 2019 Ashes—shows just how important he is to the England team.
The Durham all-rounder has been cleared to captain a 13-man squad for the Zimbabwe fixture, and he’s eager to return to his full role—batting at six and delivering as a frontline seamer.
“As excited as I am to get back on the field, I know it’s going to be different from training,” Stokes said. “But I want to dominate—whether I’ve got a bat or ball in hand. That’s the player I’ve been, and I’m confident I can do that again.”
The path back hasn’t been easy. Stokes admitted the rehab pushed him to the edge physically and mentally, stretching over four months and testing his resilience.
There are still questions about whether he can maintain that dual-threat intensity after surgery, but Stokes isn’t entertaining doubts.
“I feel great,” he said. “No matter how hard you train, you can’t replicate the intensity of a real match. But I know I’ve done this before. I’m confident I can do it again.”