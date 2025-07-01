Ben Stokes Praises Rishabh Pant as England Look to Maintain Momentum Ahead of Second Test
England captain Ben Stokes has heaped praise on India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ahead of the second Test, calling him “a joy to watch” despite being a fierce opponent on the field. Stokes’ admiration came in the wake of Pant’s electrifying performances in the first Test, where he smashed twin centuries — 134 in the first innings and 118 in the second — at a breakneck pace that kept England on edge.
Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the second Test, Stokes reflected on a memorable moment when Pant sent a ball sailing back over his head for four on just his second delivery faced. “Even though he's my opposition, I absolutely love watching Rishabh play cricket,” Stokes said with a smile. “He’s got a free-spirited approach to batting that’s rare, and when you let that kind of talent loose, it can be devastating.”
Pant’s bold strokeplay stood out even amid a flurry of runs from India’s top order, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul also notching centuries. Despite the batting onslaught, England managed to pull off a remarkable win, chasing down 371 in the fourth innings — their second-highest successful chase at home — thanks to a century from Ben Duckett and fifties from Joe Root and Zak Crawley.
Stokes acknowledged the high-risk nature of Pant’s approach, noting, “We know we’re going to get our chances with the way Rishabh plays. On another day, a mistimed shot could go straight to hand. But he’s dangerous — no doubt — and brings so much to the Indian team.”
England have been further buoyed by the return of pace sensation Jofra Archer to the squad, even though he hasn’t been named in the playing XI for the second Test. Archer, who last played a Test in 2021 due to injury setbacks, has shown encouraging signs in the nets.
“Having Jof back is great for him and for the team,” said Stokes. “Even if he’s not playing this week, being around the group is important. I’ve faced him in the nets, and it was a wake-up call — the swing, the effortless pace. It’s exciting to have that kind of quality back in the mix.”
Stokes revealed that he’s maintained close contact with Archer during his recovery, and he’s confident the 30-year-old is driven to reclaim his place. “He’s incredibly gifted. When Jofra has the ball in hand, the entire atmosphere changes.”
With the series now moving to Edgbaston, England lead 1-0 and aim to continue their strong start to the new World Test Championship cycle. India, under new leadership, will be hoping to regroup and bounce back after a game that, despite their batting brilliance, slipped out of their hands.
All eyes will be on whether Pant can continue his dazzling form and whether England can replicate their heroics to extend their advantage.