Ben Stokes Returns Cautiously, Eyes Full Fitness for India Series
By Mehr Jan
Ben Stokes isn’t racing the clock—he’s respecting it.
Back in the England Test squad for the first time since a hamstring injury in December, Stokes is pacing his comeback with calculated restraint.
The 33-year-old all-rounder will feature in Thursday’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, though he acknowledged he’s still building toward peak match fitness.
“I’ve done all the work I need to get out there and bowl some overs,” Stokes said. “But it’s about gradually returning to a full match workload. That’s the goal for later this summer.”
The left hamstring injury sustained in New Zealand sidelined the skipper for months and required surgery. Although he’s made significant strides in rehab, Stokes emphasized the gap between training intensity and the heat of actual play.
“Incredibly Tough on the Body”
Stokes is no stranger to balancing workload and physical limitations. The demands of his role—as both batting lynchpin and strike bowler—mean he’s made a conscious effort to prepare not just the hamstring, but his entire body.
“I wanted to return without doubts or hesitation. I’m not getting any younger, and this role isn’t easy on the body,” he said. “Being able to play freely is key for me. That’s why I’ve focused on full-body fitness, not just the injury.”
The Test against Zimbabwe will act as a litmus test ahead of a jam-packed summer that includes a marquee series against India, starting June 20, and the Ashes tour of Australia beginning in November. For now, though, Stokes insists he’s keeping it simple.
“Zimbabwe is all I’m thinking about. One Test at a time,” he said.
Addressing the Fans, Head-On
Beyond fitness, the England captain also addressed recent criticism about the team’s tone in the media. Head coach Brendon McCullum made headlines when he called for more “humility” in public statements, concerned that some comments had distanced fans.
Stokes agreed—and took ownership.
“The messaging over the past few years has always had meaning, especially for me and Baz,” he explained. “But I understand that not everyone sees the full picture. Sometimes what we say gets taken out of context, and I can see how that could frustrate fans.”
With England’s bowling options stretched in recent months, Thursday’s Test also marks a fresh chapter for two pace prospects. Essex seamer Sam Cook is set to make his Test debut, while Josh Tongue returns after a nearly two-year absence due to hamstring and pectoral injuries.
Stokes believes both additions strengthen England’s pace attack alongside Gus Atkinson and himself.
As the team evolves, Stokes is dialing in on one key word: dominance.
“Ruthless isn’t my favorite word,” he admitted. “But dominance—that’s what I want our mindset to be. No matter the situation, that’s the tone I want us to set.”