Big Changes in Cricket: ICC’s Recognition of T10 and Division of Test Nations
By Shah Faisal
In a recently held ICC apex meeting, it is rumored that certain powers in the cricketing world are lobbying to get ICC recognition for T10 cricket as an official format. Another emerging proposal suggests a division of Test-playing nations into two groups—possibly the Big Three and the rest. Let’s examine the potential implications of these two developments.
Is T10 Cricket Headed for Official ICC Status?
With Olympic aspirations and rising popularity, T10 is knocking on cricket’s official door. But is the game ready for another format?
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly considering giving official recognition to T10 cricket, sparking fresh debates about the sport’s future. At least two full-member nations are backing the proposal, suggesting that player performances in T10 could soon be added to official statistics—similar to what we see in List A or T20 cricket.
The T10 format—each side getting just 10 overs—has rapidly gained popularity, especially in regions like Zimbabwe, which recently launched the Zim Afro T10 League. Sri Lanka had already embraced the format earlier. Despite the buzz, the ICC has yet to fully sanction it.
Should the ICC Add T10 to an Already Crowded Calendar?
The ICC is already struggling to balance franchise leagues and international cricket. It has faced criticism for the decline of ODI cricket and the limited Test schedules for teams outside the Big Three—India, Australia, and England.
Adding another official format like T10 might only complicate matters further.
The Olympic Opportunity: T10’s Best Shot?
One major reason for the ICC to embrace T10 is the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
The Olympic Committee has historically kept cricket out of the Games—citing long match durations and extensive infrastructure requirements. T10, with its shorter runtime and simpler logistics, could be cricket’s gateway to the world’s biggest sporting stage.
If the ICC labels T10 as an “Olympics-only” official format, it could help the sport find a permanent place at the Games—without disrupting the existing formats like ODIs and Tests.
Two-Tier Test Cricket: An Official Economic Segregation
In a separate but equally controversial conversation, the ICC is also considering dividing Test cricket into two tiers. The first group would include teams like Australia, England, and India, along with a few other fortunate sides. The second tier would consist of teams like West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh.
A similar step was discussed during the 2013–14 season, and in practice, a form of this segregation already exists. However, officially splitting Test-playing nations would disturb the sport’s equilibrium. This proposed division is largely economic—driven by the Big Three’s ambitions to play each other more often for lucrative financial gains.
Such a move would severely impact the future of first-class and Test cricket in smaller nations. Ironically, it could backfire on the Big Three too, eventually leading to cricket’s overall decline.
Bottom Line
T10’s rise is undeniable, but its future as an official format depends on how the ICC balances tradition with innovation. The Olympics may offer an opportunity, but internal resistance persists.As for dividing Test nations, it could speed up cricket’s decay. Test cricket is the spirit of the game, and any attempt to tamper with its structure risks damaging all formats. Once again, cricket stands at a crossroads.