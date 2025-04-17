Breaking Boundaries with Bat and Ball: UT Austin's Bilal Ud Din Leads a Cricket Revival on Campus
Cricket is not something you associate with American College Athletics, but for Bilal Ud Din, it’s not just a sport- it’s a movement. Bilal, as captain of the Texas Cricket Club at the University of Texas, is trying to transform the sports culture of his university.
Bilal, hailing from Pakistan and now living in Houston, is a pre-med student at UT Austin and loves cricket. His love story with cricket began as a child, playing with friends and neighbors in the backyard. He would watch people playing friendly matches and on TV, and that drew him closer to the sport.
“I started playing when my friend's dad used to host games,” Bilal recalls. “Then my neighbor joined in, and it just became part of life. Watching Pakistan play made me want to play professionally someday.”
Building a Team from the Ground Up
Cricket hasn’t been that much of a visible sport in the U.S, and that’s what Bilal and his friends are looking to change. After realizing cricket is nowhere to be found at their university campus despite having the buzzing sounds of other sports such as basketball and soccer, they took matters into their own hands.
Together, they launched the Texas Cricket Club (TCC,) and it soon developed into a community.
The club, in just two years, has now over 300 members, including students from diverse cultural and racial backgrounds.
“We started this because we saw cricket being left out,” Bilal explains. “Now we’ve got every kind of student playing together. It’s brought people together in a way I didn’t expect.”
Practicing with Purpose
Starting a cricket club in a country or university that has no history of the sport is a huge challenge.
The equipment and other requirements for a tournament can be a big financial strain. TCC started a GoFundMe campaign and raised funds for equipment. This effort drew the attention of a local cricket facility, which offered free access to their indoor training space.
“We’ve gone from casual games to representing UT Austin in national competitions,” says Bilal. “It’s been an incredible journey.”
More Than a Team—A Family
According to Bilal, their greatest strength is their unity and team spirit. “We don’t let internal fights happen,” he says. “We cheer each other on, support one another when mistakes happen. That energy keeps us going, even under pressure.”
When asked about the player to watch out for in the team, Babar chose Rishabh. “He’s really grown, and it shows what’s possible when we support each other.”
Challenges On and Off the Field
Bilal and his friends had to face a lot of obstacles on their path to recent success. Though cricket is gaining popularity in the U.S., it still lacks the institutional support other sports enjoy.
“Sometimes we’re told we can’t play on certain fields,” Bilal shares. “They say we might hurt someone or that the space is reserved. That kind of pushback makes it hard to grow.”
Bilal, however, holds on to the hope that his university will eventually build a dedicated cricket ground, as other institutions have begun to do.
Inspiration On and Off the Field
When asked about his favourite cricket personality, Bilal had only one answer in mind: Shahid Afridi, who is known for his explosive batting style and fearless attitude on the cricket field.
Bilal admires the passion, excitement, and energy Shahid Afridi used to bring to the field, inspiring millions of young cricket fans across the world.
As for leadership, Bilal looks up to Imran Khan—not only for leading Pakistan to its historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory but also for his transition from sports to politics.
Looking Ahead
The Texas Cricket Club enters the College Cricket League as one of the youngest teams in the tournament, but with plenty of heart and ambition.
“We just want to give it our best,” Bilal says. “And maybe open UT’s eyes to how much cricket is growing here.”
Bilal is optimistic about the future of cricket in the U.S., especially after their recent participation in the T20 World Cup and the inclusion of the sport in the 2028 LA Olympics.“Five years ago, there was only one college tournament. Now there are many. The growth has been huge.”
Even as he sets his sights on medical school, Bilal doesn’t plan to leave cricket behind. “I’ll keep playing in local leagues wherever I go. It’s the best way to de-stress.”