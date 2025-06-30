Brett Lee and Shaun Marsh Back in Australia’s Star-Studded Lineup for WCL Season 2
The Australia Champions have unveiled a stacked lineup for the upcoming second season of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), signaling their intent to dominate the highly anticipated tournament. With a blend of iconic veterans and explosive match-winners, the Aussie squad is primed to make a serious statement when the competition kicks off in the United Kingdom from July 18 to August 2, 2025.
The roster reads like a who's who of modern Australian cricket. Spearheading the team is legendary paceman Brett Lee, whose blistering pace once terrorized batters across the globe. He is joined by big-hitting opener Chris Lynn and the composed yet destructive Shaun Marsh, forming the spine of a batting unit capable of dismantling any bowling attack.
Also returning to the field are all-rounders Moises Henriques and Ben Cutting, both known for their adaptability and experience in T20 cricket. Left-arm spinner Stephen O’Keefe and seasoned pacers Nathan Coulter-Nile and Peter Siddle round out a formidable bowling department. Add in the likes of D’Arcy Short, Dan Christian, and Callum Ferguson, and Australia Champions look not just balanced, but downright intimidating.
Brett Lee, visibly energized by the chance to don the green and gold again, called the tournament a “chance to relive the adrenaline of top-level cricket.”
“Representing Australia again, alongside some of my best mates, is something truly close to my heart. We’re coming with intent—to entertain and to dominate,” said Lee.
Team owner Puneet Singh echoed that sentiment, describing the squad as “more than just a team—it’s a statement.”
“With Brett, Lynn, and Cutting leading the charge, we’re bringing back the fierce Australian spirit to WCL. Expect fireworks, passion, and pure cricketing brilliance,” Singh added.
WCL founder and CEO Harshit Tomar praised the Australian lineup as a highlight of the tournament.
“Australia has always been a force in world cricket, and the WCL is proud to welcome back icons like Brett Lee and Chris Lynn. With a squad stacked with power hitters and fiery pacers, Australia Champions are set to be one of the most formidable teams this season,” Tomar said.
Australia’s WCL 2025 journey begins on July 19 against archrivals England Champions. But the tournament will kick off a day earlier with a blockbuster opening match between Pakistan Champions and England Champions. Another major highlight awaits on July 20, when cricket fans will witness a high-octane clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston.
With a mix of nostalgia and firepower, the Australia Champions are set to bring back the swagger and spectacle of Aussie cricket’s golden days. If their roster is any indication, they’ll be one of the teams to watch—and fear—this WCL season.
Full Australia Champions Squad:
Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Peter Siddle, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Rob Quiney, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D’Arcy Short, Stephen O’Keefe.