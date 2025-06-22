Brook Shines with 99 on Day 3 as Test Stays Tight at Headingley
Day 3 of the 1st Test at Headingley gave fans another gripping chapter in this close contest between England and India. Harry Brook, the local hero, was the star of the day.
He played a brilliant innings, but heartbreakingly fell 1 run short of a century. England was bowled out for 465 in reply to India’s 471, leaving the match finely balanced.
England started the day at 209-3, with Ollie Pope on 100 overnight. But, Pope could not last long. He added only 6 more runs before he edged Prasidh Krishna behind to Rishabh Pant.
That early wicket gave India hope. But Harry Brook calmed England’s nerves. He played confidently, punishing anything loose and making India pay for poor fielding.
India dropped him 3 times including twice off Jasprit Bumrah, much to the bowler’s frustration. Brook reached his 50 in quick time, smashing 11 fours along the way.
He looked set for a memorable century at his home ground. But on 99, he tried to reach his ton in style by hitting a 6. Instead, he was caught at fine leg by Shardul Thakur.
The Headingley crowd, though disappointed, stood to applaud a fine knock. Brook later said, “It is tough to get out on 99, but I am proud of how I played.”
Jamie Smith made 40, sharing a valuable 73-run stand with Brook. Chris Woakes (38) and Brydon Carse (22) kept India’s bowlers working hard.
They added 55 important runs for the 8th wicket. Mohammed Siraj broke that stand by bowling Carse. Bumrah then cleaned up the tail, taking 5-83. It was his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.
India’s second innings began nervously. Brydon Carse bowled Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4 with a beauty that nipped away.
KL Rahul and debutant Sai Sudharsan steadied things, adding 68 for the 2nd wicket. Stokes removed Sudharsan for 30 with a clever in-swinger. Rahul, on 47 not out, will be helpful on day 4.
The day began with both teams wearing black armbands to honour former England fast bowler David “Syd” Lawrence, who passed away at the age of 61.
The weather also played a part late in the day, as rain brought an early end to the action with 1 ball left in the final over.
India closed on 90-2. They lead by 96 heading into the 4th day. Both sides will return on day 4 knowing that one big session could decide the match.