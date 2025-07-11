Bumrah or Akram? Who Really Owns the SENA
Jasprit Bumrah’s name continues to resonate louder with every spell he delivers. Regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers of the modern era, the Indian speedster has now etched his name alongside one of the greatest to have ever played the game, Wasim Akram. In a remarkable comeback during the ongoing five-Test series against England, Bumrah equaled Akram’s record of most five-wicket hauls in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.
India are currently on an intense Test tour of England, and Bumrah missed the second Test to manage his workload. Despite his absence, India managed to seal that match convincingly with a dominant 336-run victory. The focus quickly turned to the third Test at Lord’s, where Bumrah returned to action and he made his presence felt immediately.
Bumrah picked up five wickets for 74 runs, dismantling England’s middle and lower order with precision and control. It wasn’t just another fifer for the charts, it was a spell that saw him shatter multiple records, further cementing his legacy.
Breaking Ashwin and Kapil Dev’s Records
The 30-year-old speedster surpassed veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s tally of five-wicket hauls in World Test Championship (WTC) matches. Ashwin had claimed 11 five-fors in 41 WTC Tests, while Bumrah now has 12 in just 37 games, a staggering feat considering his role as a pacer in foreign conditions.
Not just that, Bumrah also surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev’s record of most five-wicket hauls in overseas Tests. Kapil Dev had 12 such performances away from home; Bumrah now has 13 out of his total 15 five-wicket hauls, a remarkable testament to his dominance in non-Indian conditions.
Interestingly, Bumrah did not celebrate his milestone out of reverence for the Indian fast bowling legacy. It was Mohammad Siraj who raised his hand toward the crowd, drawing attention to Bumrah’s feat as applause broke out across Lord’s. The gesture said more than words could; it was a quiet moment of pride, respect, and acknowledgment.
Matching the Sultan of Swing
The most significant highlight from this match, however, was Bumrah equaling Pakistan legend Wasim Akram’s record of 11 five-wicket hauls in SENA countries. Akram achieved this in 32 matches, while Bumrah matched it in 33 an astounding similarity that puts the Indian pacer in the company of the absolute greats.
Bumrah’s consistency in SENA nations has been nothing short of phenomenal. With his 11 five-fors against SENA, Bumrah has now joined a very exclusive list of fast bowlers who have dominated away from home. The first of those 11 came in Johannesburg in 2018. Since then, he has ripped through top batting line-ups in Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand, proving his mettle across continents.
This Test series alone has seen Bumrah at his best. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the opening Test at Headingley and repeated the feat in the third Test at Lord’s. Both spells were match-defining and showcased his knack for stepping up under pressure.
A Modern-Day Great
At just 30, Bumrah has already achieved what most fast bowlers can only dream of. His ability to swing the ball both ways, generate pace and bounce, and execute yorkers with surgical accuracy makes him one of the most complete bowlers of the generation. In an era where workloads are tightly managed and fast bowlers often rotate formats, Bumrah’s impact in Tests, particularly away from home, stands out even more.
With more matches to go in this series, Bumrah has a golden opportunity to surpass Akram and extend his own legacy. But for now, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with legends like Wasim Akram, Kapil Dev, and Ashwin is a fitting tribute to Bumrah’s extraordinary career so far.
India may have found their greatest ever modern-day fast bowler, and the journey is far from over.