Can Jofra Archer’s Return Spark England’s Fightback as Series Tied at 1–1?
By Shah Faisal
England have made a bold move ahead of the critical third Test against India by selecting Jofra Archer in their playing XI for the first time in four and a half years. The match, set to begin on July 10 at Lord’s, comes as the five-match series stands evenly poised at 1–1. Archer replaces Josh Tongue, the only change in a bid to strengthen England’s struggling bowling attack .
Archer’s return is significant. He made his Test debut in the 2019 Ashes, claimed key scalps early, and though his career has been marred by a litany of injuries—including elbow surgeries, back issues, and a thumb fracture—he now appears fully fit. England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes both praised his resilience, with Stokes noting Archer “has handled the injury setbacks over that period very commendably” .
England’s bowling post-Edgbaston
England’s pacers faced an uphill battle in the second Test at Edgbaston, bowling 234 overs as India amassed over 1,000 runs—their first time doing so in a single Test . India’s top-order domination saw them post a mammoth 587 in their first innings and declare the second at 427 for 6, spearheaded by Shubman Gill’s 269 and 161 . England, by contrast, were bowled out twice, with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep combining for 12 wickets and England losing by a crushing 336 runs .
One of the glaring issues has been England’s inability to dismiss India’s top-order until late. Their seam attack, lacking genuine pace and variation, often found themselves flat-footed. Archer’s pace, bounce, and aggression are expected to test Indian batters in conditions that may offer more movement at Lord’s .
England’s XI for this defining Test reflects stability and strategy:
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir
While batting remains in familiar hands, the focus squarely lies on their bowling. Archer teams up with Woakes, Carse, and Bashir to challenge India’s formidable lineup, assisted by pitches that might swing, seam, or exhibit bounce.
Why Archer matters now
What sets Archer apart is not just pace but knockout potential. In his Test career so far—13 matches yielding 42 wickets—he has already claimed three five-wicket hauls, including a sensational impact during his debut in the 2019 Ashes . His return coincides with England urgently needing early wickets, particularly in the new ball overs. At Edgbaston, they conceded too many hundreds, allowing India to bat willingly and uninterrupted. Archer’s inclusion signals a desire to change that narrative.
McCullum said fresh legs were essential after such a taxing Test—the third Test arrives with limited turnaround time and high stakes .
England's Bowling Woes: A Crisis That Needs Urgent Fixing
For England, their bowlers have been the main issue so far in the series. The English bowling attack has failed to create any impact with the new ball and has struggled to put India’s top order under pressure. Not only have they leaked runs, but they have also conceded centuries—seven in just two Tests. Shubman Gill has scored three of them, while Rishabh Pant registered twin tons in the first match alone.
The worry for England continues, especially because they are heading into the Lord’s Test with most of the same bowlers. Across the last two Tests, England’s bowlers have bowled a staggering 443 overs for just 36 wickets, which gives them a strike rate of 72 balls per wicket. These are the sort of numbers bowlers put up when going through a rough patch in their careers. Taking a wicket every 12 overs is simply unacceptable, especially in home conditions and against a relatively inexperienced Indian side.
The problem isn’t just the lack of wicket-taking ability. The economy rate is also a serious concern. England’s bowlers have conceded runs at 4.06 runs per over—a figure that tells the story of a side struggling to stay competitive. Teams that leak runs at such a rate usually end up on the losing side. That England find themselves level at 1-1 is only thanks to their remarkable confidence and clarity while chasing in the first Test.
There’s also been a visible lack of venom in their bowling. England’s attack lacked both discipline and sustained effort. Chris Woakes, the most experienced of the lot, has taken only 3 wickets at an average of 96 and a staggering strike rate of over 162. The rest aren’t faring much better. Only Ben Stokes has somewhat respectable numbers—6 wickets at a strike rate of 60 and an economy of 3.5. Josh Tongue has taken 11 wickets at a strike rate of 44, but his economy of 4.6 per over still leaves much to be desired.
These numbers paint a horrendous picture for a team that was supposed to be prepared for a knife-edge series. While there were concerns about their attack before the series began, even the most cynical of English critics might be surprised at the extent of their ineffectiveness.
England urgently needs a resurgence in the bowling department. They must rediscover their sting and rhythm quickly, or they risk being pushed to the ropes as the series progresses.
In a bid to find solutions, England have added Jofra Archer to their squad. Perhaps, this is the best move any team can make—add Archer. A bowler whose reputation precedes him, his very presence forces opposition batters to pause and think twice. Facing him is a different challenge altogether.
However, Archer’s inclusion can only help England find their balance; it won’t automatically give them an edge over India—because India have Jasprit Bumrah, a bowler capable of counterbalancing any attack in world cricket today.
Looking ahead: Lord’s as the battlefield
The beginning has been rough for both sides: England’s bowling attack exposed, India’s batting omnipotent. Now, the spotlight turns to Lord’s, where conditions could favour seam and bounce. With the series tied at 1–1, both teams have everything to play for. Archer’s return brings anticipation to crowds and players alike.
If Archer can provide early breakthroughs and place pressure on India’s top order, England might regain control. Should he falter or show signs of rust, the series may tilt back toward India. One thing is clear: Lord’s Test is make-or-break, and in Archer’s return, England have placed a big bet on pace, persistence, and performance.
Note : the stats do not include extras that do not count against bowlers