Canada’s Cricket Captain Kirton Under Police Investigation in Barbados Over Drug Allegations
Canada’s national cricket team captain Nicholas Kirton has reportedly been taken into police custody in Barbados on drug-related charges, as reported by Jamaica Gleaner. The left-handed batter is being detained in connection with a cannabis-related investigation. Sources indicate that Kirton is assisting local police with their inquiries, though no formal charges have been confirmed yet.
In response to the situation, Cricket Canada released an official statement acknowledging the reports and assuring the public that they are closely monitoring developments.
"Cricket Canada has been made aware of the recent allegations and detainment involving National Team player Nicholas Kirton. We are actively monitoring the situation and closely following developments as they unfold. Cricket Canada is committed to ensuring transparency and will provide updates as more details become available.
"We take this matter seriously and remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the sport. While this situation is being addressed, we would like to assure the public that our National Men’s Team is fully focused on their preparations for the upcoming North America Cup, set to begin on April 18th in the Cayman Islands.
"Cricket Canada remains dedicated to supporting the team as they continue to represent our country with pride and professionalism."
Kirton, a Barbados-born cricketer, is a crucial member of Canada’s squad. Before representing Canada, he played for the West Indies U-19 team. The 26-year-old became eligible to play for Canada through his mother, who was born in the country. Since making his debut for Canada in 2019, Kirton has been a consistent performer in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 Internationals (T20Is).
The Batting Allrounder has played 21 ODIs, scoring 514 runs at an average of 32.12, and 28 T20Is, accumulating 627 runs at an average of 27.22. His performances earned him the captaincy last year, making him one of the most influential players in Canadian cricket.
With the North America Cup set to start on April 18 in the Cayman Islands featuring USA, Bermuda, Brahmas, Canada, and the host nation itself, Kirton’s absence could pose a significant challenge for the team. While Cricket Canada has not yet commented on his participation in the tournament, the organization has emphasized its focus on ensuring the squad remains prepared for the competition.
As the investigation unfolds, the cricketing world will be closely watching to see how this situation impacts both Kirton’s career and the Canadian team’s future.