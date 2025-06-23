Canada Secures Spot in 2026 T20 World Cup with Dominant Qualifying Campaign
Canada has officially qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, after an unbeaten run in the Americas Regional Qualifier. This marks their second consecutive appearance in the tournament, having also qualified for the 2024 edition through the same route.
Playing at home in King City, Ontario, Canada dominated the four-team event, which included Bermuda, Cayman Islands, and Bahamas. They won all five matches, finishing three wins clear of their nearest rival.
Their campaign was highlighted by a crushing seven-wicket victory over Bahamas, where they bowled out their opponents for just 57 runs. Kaleem Sana (3/6) and Shivam Sharma (3/16) starred with the ball, while Dilpreet Bajwa sealed the chase in just 5.3 overs with an unbeaten 36 off 14 balls.
Earlier wins included a 110-run thrashing of Bermuda, a 59-run win against Cayman Islands, and a 10-wicket demolition of Bahamas. In a rain-affected five-over contest against Cayman Islands, Canada posted 82 runs and won by 42 runs. Their final match, a six-wicket win over Bermuda, confirmed their top spot and World Cup berth.
Road to Qualification
The 2026 T20 World Cup features an expanded 20-team format. Twelve teams earned direct qualification, including hosts India and Sri Lanka, the top eight from the 2024 edition, and the next two highest-ranked sides. Canada, having been eliminated in the group stage of the 2024 tournament, had to take the regional qualifier route.
With the USA—another Americas team—already qualified as co-hosts of the 2024 event, Canada entered the qualifiers as favorites. Their clinical performances justified their status, ensuring their place among the 13 teams confirmed so far. The remaining seven spots will be filled through regional qualifiers in Europe, Africa, and Asia-East Asia Pacific.
This qualification underscores Canada’s growing presence in global cricket. While they are yet to make a deep run in a World Cup, their consistent performances in regional tournaments highlight progress. The team, led by Nicholas Kirton, will now aim to make a stronger impact in 2026.