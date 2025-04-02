Cricket Australia Announces 23-Player National Contract List for 2025-26
Cricket Australia (CA) has unveiled its list of 23 men’s players set to receive national contracts for the 2025-26 season, featuring notable inclusions and surprising omissions. Young opener Sam Konstas, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, and all-rounder Beau Webster have earned their first national contracts after impressing selectors with standout performances. Meanwhile, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, and Todd Murphy have missed out.
New Faces Earn Recognition
Konstas and Webster played key roles in Australia’s triumphant Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign, helping reclaim the coveted title after several years. Kuhnemann, on the other hand, excelled in the Test series against Sri Lanka, securing his first CA contract.
Kuhnemann’s recent journey has been eventful. He played through the Test series with a broken thumb but was later declared fit. However, his bowling action was reported for review before being cleared by the ICC. His selection sees him overtake Todd Murphy as the preferred successor to Nathan Lyon in the Test squad.
Selection and World Test Championship Implications
The inclusion of Konstas and Webster in the contract list strengthens their case for selection in Australia’s squad for the World Test Championship Final against South Africa, set to be played at Lord’s on June 23. With Cameron Green and Josh Inglis returning from injuries, competition for places in the Australian XI remains fierce.
Among the most notable omissions is Cooper Connolly. The spin-bowling all-rounder made his debut in all three formats last year and has performed consistently. Nathan McSweeney, who featured in Australia’s last two Test series and played three Tests against India, also misses out.
Chief Selector George Bailey’s Statement
CA’s Chief Selector George Bailey provided insights into the selection decisions following the announcement.
"Matt (Kuhnemann) was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka, and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months," Bailey said.
"In Beau’s case, he proved more than comfortable at Test level with both bat and ball. He adds an additional dimension in the field and to the balance of the side. With Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh returning, there will be welcome and healthy competition for places for the World Test Championship and the West Indies tours."
"In Sam, we see a promising young player who will continue to develop at the first-class level and in the international environment," he added.
With the 2025-26 season shaping up to be another thrilling chapter in Australian cricket, the newly contracted players will look to justify their selections and make a lasting impact on the international stage.