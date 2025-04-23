Cricket, Friendship, and the College Dream: Texas A&M’s Pranav Dhulipala on the Rise of the Game in America
Pranav Vaidik Dhulipala, the student president of the Aggie Cricket Club, is hopeful for the future of cricket in the U.S. and believes college cricket has to play a big part in it. He represented Texas A&M University in the recently finished collegiate cricket League in the U.S.
Originally from India, where cricket is a way of life rather than just a sport, Pranav’s cricketing journey began early. “Everyone plays cricket there,” he said with a smile. “So, inspiration is natural.” But his leather-ball cricket journey started much later.
As soon as he arrived in College Station, he started to play cricket, leading him to build a vibrant and close-knit team at one of the country’s premier universities. “I joined right before COVID started,” he explained. “That was my first experience with the leather ball. I kept playing more and more, and here we are.”
The Aggie Cricket Club has since become a competitive and cohesive force under Dhulipala’s leadership. Their participation in the College Cricket League (CCL) is yet another milestone in the club’s evolution. They first came to know about the tournament during a friendly tri-series with UT Dallas and UT Arlington.
Though initially skeptical, they realized and quickly availed the big opportunity. “We were one of the first to sign up,” Dhulipala said. “We’re already in the NCCA, but we wanted more opportunities—especially with more players joining.”
Team Strengths and Strategy
Dhulipala rates unity and shared values of the team higher than individual talent when it comes to team’s strength. “Our biggest strength is our camaraderie. Many of us are friends outside the field too,” he said. “We bring in students early—mostly grad students—so they feel connected from the beginning. Everyone knows their role, no matter how big or small. That’s what builds consistency.”
In a big tournament, it’s difficult to keep your team focused under pressure, but Dhulipala and his teammates have adopted a simple, powerful mantra to tackle this challenge: “One ball at a time.”
This kind of focus, along with individual roles, has helped the team through the ups and downs that come with cricket. “We don’t ask anyone to go outside their natural game. Everyone supports in their own way.”
Dhulipala believes CCL will bring a sense of visibility to college cricket, which has been missing for a long time. “There are tournaments in the U.S.—NCCA, American College Cricket—but CCL stands out because of its structure and spotlight. Broadcasting, upward mobility, chances to be noticed—it makes a huge difference.”
Cricket and Culture
Cricket also serves as a cultural bridge for Dhulipala. The team consists of both undergrads and grad students, a unique combination that doesn’t interact that often. “Sports break down those walls,” he noted. “You get to know how different people think, live, and connect. Cricket gives us a common language.”
The role of the club’s president has helped Dhulipala in sharpening his leadership skills. “I’ve learned about logistics, event planning, and communication. These are skills I’ll carry into my professional life.”
The Aggies have been consistent in their performances in the tournaments. They have reached at least the semifinals in five consecutive tournaments, while winning the championship once. But Dhulipala isn’t satisfied yet. “Next time, we want to go all the way—win the title again.”
What’s Next?
When asked about the future of cricket in America, Dhulipala responded with optimism and was excited for the inclusion of cricket in the U.S. Olympics. “With the sport coming to the Olympics and youth from South Asian backgrounds growing up here, we’re going to see an explosion in cricket. Hundreds of new grounds, more support from universities. The next five years will be crucial.”
Dhulipala is keeping his dream of playing cricket at a professional level alive. “I’d love to play more club-level cricket, maybe even minor leagues if I get the chance,” he said.