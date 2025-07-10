Cricket in Americas; USA and The Cricket West Indies Gets into a Match of Different Kind
By Shah Faisal
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has launched a strategic initiative to expand the game across the Americas through the creation of La Federación de Críquet de las Américas (FECA). This regional body is designed to serve as a collaborative platform to foster the rapid growth of cricket throughout North, Central, and South America.
The announcement follows CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow’s recent visit to Lima, Peru, underscoring the board’s commitment to extend its influence beyond the Caribbean. As the only ICC Full Member in the region, CWI will take a leadership role in guiding the development of cricket across neighboring nations.
"This marks a pivotal step in advancing cricket across the Americas," said Dr. Shallow. "CWI embraces its responsibility not only to the Caribbean but to the wider region. We recognize the need for structure, collaboration, and a unified vision to unlock the immense potential that exists across the Americas."
CWI CEO Chris Dehring emphasized the growing presence of cricket in countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. According to CWI, Brazil alone has 72,000 registered cricket players — most of them women on professional contracts.
"Our efforts to expand cricket must benefit each nation under our remit," Dehring stated. "This growth will strengthen West Indies cricket by broadening our player base, increasing opportunities, and enhancing regional relevance."
The initiative already shows signs of integration. Two youth teams from the USA are currently participating in CWI’s Rising Stars Under-19 Tournament in St. Kitts, and USA internationals like Aaron Jones, Ali Khan, and Shayan Jahangir have played in the Caribbean Premier League.
Additionally, four senior Caribbean teams are scheduled to compete in the Bolivarian Games in Lima, offering another entry point for cricket into South America’s sports ecosystem. Notably, cricket is also expected to feature in the 2027 Pan American Games, where Caribbean nations with Olympic recognition will be eligible to compete.
Critical Note: Why This Could Be a Visionary Move
The establishment of FECA could become a defining moment for the sport’s growth in the Americas, especially with the USA emerging as a rising force in world cricket. The United States, having beaten Pakistan in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup and reaching the Super Eight round, is already investing heavily in cricket infrastructure, development, and grassroots promotion.
CWI’s move to offer a collaborative framework through FECA brings experienced minds and tested systems into play. This offers the USA a chance to absorb cricketing knowledge and administrative structures that are essential for building a sustainable domestic ecosystem. The result could be a generation of competitive, homegrown players who are not just skilled, but also nurtured within a strong and strategic framework.
For the USA, this isn’t just about learning — it’s about embedding structure. The infusion of West Indies’ cricketing experience into America’s domestic pathways could significantly accelerate the production of high-caliber players and support the creation of long-term infrastructure.
Furthermore, this collaboration opens the gates for a wider cricketing culture to take root in Latin America. As cricket spreads into countries like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, it presents financial and professional opportunities for players, coaches, sponsors, and investors alike. A cricket-engaged region could create new fanbases, international tournaments, and development programs that deepen the sport's footprint.
Benefits for West Indies Cricket
For Cricket West Indies, this initiative is as much about giving as it is about gaining. By connecting with a broader pool of players and administrators, the Caribbean board can tap into fresh perspectives and grassroots insights that may even help rejuvenate its own cricketing fortunes.
This collaboration offers CWI a chance to see where its traditional systems may have lagged and why top talents like Aaron Jones and Jofra Archer — both of Caribbean heritage — have emerged as leading figures for the USA and England, respectively. These cases underline the need for West Indies to reassess how they scout, retain, and develop their own talent.
Ultimately, FECA isn’t just a regional project — it’s a smart, strategic effort that could reshape cricket across an entire hemisphere. And in doing so, it could lift both emerging and established cricketing nations together.