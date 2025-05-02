Cricket Legend David Boon Retires as ICC Match Referee After 14 Years
David Boon, the former Australian cricket legend, has officially retired from his role as an ICC match referee, marking the end of a remarkable 14-year journey in officiating international cricket.
The 64-year-old's final assignment was the recent Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Chattogram, marking his 389th international fixture as a referee, comprising 87 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 119 T20Is (including seven women's matches).
Boon's remarkable cricket journey began in 1978 when he debuted for Tasmania, eventually representing Australia in 107 Tests and 181 ODIs. The gritty batsman scored 13,386 international runs and played an important role in Australia's 1987 World Cup triumph, top-scoring with 75 in the final against England.
After retiring from first-class cricket in 1999, he transitioned into administrative roles, serving as a national selector and contributing to Australia’s golden era, which included two World Cup triumphs.
Reflecting on his time as a match referee, Boon expressed gratitude and pride. "A big thank you to world cricket, to the ICC, to everyone who has been involved in this, to all my friends and to my family. Everybody, thank you. It has been a fantastic 14 years," he said.
The Tasmanian legend particularly valued his role in maintaining cricket's standards: "(I enjoyed) being in a position that helps nations, teams, and venues present the game in its best possible form." However, he didn't shy away from identifying areas needing improvement, noting: "I'm not sure about the over rates, whether we've got that right. Pace of play can be an issue," while advocating for greater administrative unity across cricket nations.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah paid tribute to Boon's exceptional service: "David has combined his unparalleled experience as a world-class player with remarkable patience and attention to detail. His fair-minded judgments consistently earned respect across the cricket community."
As he concludes this chapter, Boon prepares for his next role as a Cricket Australia board director, ensuring his wealth of experience continues to benefit the game. "I feel privileged to have stayed connected to our great game," he said. "I hope I've made a difference in officiating the world game."
Boon's transition marks the end of a 46-year association with top level cricket, as player, administrator, selector and referee, leaving an indelible mark on every facet of the sport he served with distinction.