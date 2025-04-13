Cricket South Africa Announces Central Contracts — Big Names Left Out
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday unveiled the 2025–26 national contracts, with a total of 20 players set to receive deals from June 2025 to May 2026. The list includes 18 full national contracts and two hybrid contracts, though CSA confirmed the list is still under review and subject to changes.
Klaasen’s Omission Raises Eyebrows
Among the most surprising omissions is Heinrich Klaasen, a key figure in South Africa’s white-ball setup in recent years. CSA clarified that discussions with Klaasen’s representatives are ongoing, and a final decision regarding his contract status is expected soon.
New Faces Join Core Squad
The national contracts feature established names such as Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, and Keshav Maharaj.
Meanwhile, Lizaad Williams, Senuran Muthusamy, and young pace sensation Kwena Maphaka have earned their first central contracts following impressive performances in the domestic and international circuits.
Hybrid Contracts for Miller and van der Dussen
Veteran campaigners David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen have been handed hybrid contracts, meaning they will represent South Africa in selected bilateral series and ICC events.
CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe emphasized the evolving nature of player commitments in modern cricket:
“The hybrid contracts take into consideration the dynamic nature of modern-day cricket and will provide David and Rassie with the opportunity to contribute to the team during specific bilateral tours and ICC events.”
Packed Calendar Ahead
The 2025–26 season promises to be one of the busiest in recent memory. South Africa is set to participate in:
- The ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s in June
- The ICC T20 World Cup 2026, hosted by India and Sri Lanka
- Tours to Zimbabwe, Australia, England, Pakistan, and India
- A home series against the West Indies
With this packed schedule and two major global tournaments, CSA is looking to balance experience with emerging talent as it builds towards long-term success.
Proteas Men’s Contracted Squad 2025/26
Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams.
Hybrid Contracts 2025/26
David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen.