Cricket Stadiums in the USA: The Rise of Stadiums and Matches on American Soil
By Shah Faisal
Cricket has taken slow but significant steps toward integration in the American sports culture. Thanks to the efforts of governing bodies like USA Cricket, the launch of Major League Cricket (MLC), and ICC’s increased attention to the region, the infrastructure for cricket has expanded. As of now, the United States boasts more than 30 cricket stadiums, parks, and grounds—two of which are certified by the ICC, and several more are being upgraded or developed to host international fixtures and franchise leagues.
Here are seven of the most prominent cricket stadiums in the United States, known for hosting international matches and T20 franchise games:
1. Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Seating Capacity: 10,000
This is the crown jewel of American cricket venues. The Central Broward Stadium is the first and only dedicated cricket stadium in the US certified by the ICC to host ODIs and T20Is. Since its inauguration in 2007, it has hosted several high-profile international matches, including games involving India, West Indies, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. It was the venue for the 2016 India vs West Indies T20I series, where a high-scoring thriller saw West Indies win by 1 run despite India’s 244/4 chase. It is also home to many MLC and Minor League Cricket matches.
2. Grand Prairie Stadium (formerly AirHogs Stadium), Grand Prairie, Texas
Seating Capacity: 7,000 (expandable to 20,000)
Located in the Dallas metropolitan area, Grand Prairie Stadium has been revamped from a baseball ground to a world-class cricket venue. It is the flagship venue of Major League Cricket, hosting the league's opening match in 2023. In the inaugural MLC season, matches involving Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders attracted fans in large numbers. It has now become a centerpiece in American cricket's growth story.
3. Smart Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland, Texas
Seating Capacity: ~2,500
This stadium near Houston has become a key venue for high-level domestic matches and international fixtures involving associate nations. Moosa Stadium has hosted matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 and serves as a base for the US national team’s preparation. It’s a favorite among cricket fans in Texas, owing to its modern turf and increasing facilities.
4. Church Street Park, Morrisville, North Carolina
Seating Capacity: 3,500 (expandable to 5,000)
Situated in the Research Triangle area, this scenic ground has hosted international-level matches and several Minor League Cricket fixtures. With high-quality pitches and growing infrastructure, the venue has been part of the ICC's development roadmap. Church Street Park is also a home ground for local MLC affiliate teams and sees regular crowds from the enthusiastic South Asian diaspora.
5. Woodley Park Cricket Complex (Leo Magnus Cricket Complex), Los Angeles, California
Seating Capacity: ~2,000 (varied by ground)
Woodley Park is a historic and multipurpose cricket venue that includes multiple playing fields. It has long been a hub for club cricket in Southern California and now hosts T20 tournaments and MLC-related fixtures. Though not as modern as others, it has contributed immensely to grassroots cricket development in the US.
6. Prairie View Cricket Complex, Prairie View, Texas
Seating Capacity: ~2,000
Located within the campus of Prairie View A&M University, this venue includes multiple cricket fields and has been used for both international preparation camps and MLC development games. The complex provides excellent training facilities and has been vital in grooming players for national and franchise levels.
7. Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York
Seating Capacity: 34,000 (temporary setup for T20 World Cup 2024)
This stadium became a landmark in American cricket when it hosted multiple matches in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, including the iconic India vs Pakistan clash. Although temporary, the infrastructure built for the stadium has set a precedent for future world-class venues. It brought global attention to cricket in the US and introduced the sport to a broader audience.
International Matches and League Fixtures in the USA
Several international teams have played on American soil over the years. India, West Indies, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Ireland have featured in T20Is hosted in Florida and Texas. In 2024, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup brought more international matches to the country than ever before, with games played in New York, Dallas, and Florida.
Major League Cricket, launched in 2023, has added another dimension, showcasing world-class players like Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Haris Rauf. Domestic players have found exposure and opportunities to grow in a competitive environment through MLC and Minor League Cricket.
From Florida to California, and from Texas to North Carolina, cricket is no longer a fringe sport in the United States. With increased funding, passionate fan support, and professional leagues underway, the US is well on its way to becoming a force in global cricket infrastructure. The dream of a thriving cricketing nation in America is steadily becoming a reality—one stadium at a time.