Cummins Confirms Smith’s Position in the World Test Championship Final
The World Test Championship Final is coming up, and teams are gearing up for the ultimate showdown. With everything else confirmed, teams are now focusing on finalizing the XIs and batting orders. With some of the biggest names in Test cricket in action, the positioning of their best players will be a key element in the outcome of the match.
Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed Steve Smith’s position in the middle order and has refused to hint at any other such decisions. Speaking on The Grade Cricketer on Prime Video Australia, Cummins said, “I can confirm that Smudge will be batting at four. Everyone else, I’m not willing to [confirm], but I can confirm Steve Smith will be number four.”
Smith will be a key player for the Aussies in the final, just like he was in the last one, scoring a century in the first innings and setting the tone for Australia’s triumph. His best batting numbers come at number four, scoring 6,531 runs in 120 Test innings, averaging 61.61. He has also hit 23 centuries and 26 fifties in that position.
Cummins was excited about the chance to become the first team to defend the ICC WTC mace. “After winning in 2023, there's a lot of talk about trying to retain it—go and defend it. It's not tangible until you actually make the final.
“Now that we've made it, it'll be pretty cool to win another ICC trophy. Playing at Lord's, it's a tournament that every other Test-playing nation is vying for, so it just signifies a pretty good couple of years.”
Cummins also praised the Proteas side, who have qualified for their first-ever WTC final. “They always seem to compete in every tournament. They've got a lot of experience, especially in the white-ball teams—they play across different franchise leagues. Rabada, Maharaj, Bavuma—they've played a lot of cricket over the years. They have really good fast bowlers. They always seem to have not just one or two main guys but four to six they can call on.”
“And yeah, some batters you haven’t seen much of, but they’ve scored plenty of domestic runs. We’ve played most of the guys in the squad, certainly not everyone. There’s always a little bit of mystique around South Africa, because we don’t play them as often as, say, India.”
The Aussie skipper highlighted the importance of Test cricket and the WTC tournament in the growing T20 atmosphere. “I think it shows performance over two years. But there are varying conditions. Even in ICC World Cups, it's normally very similar conditions.
“A Test tournament—you've got to go and win basically everything at home. But for us, we had to go to Sri Lanka and win in really tough spinning conditions, go over to New Zealand and beat a really strong side at home. So I think it shows that you've really got to be a complete team over a couple-year stretch to make the final.
“We just missed out that first year (2019–2021), but I think we are a better side now than we were back then. We lost a couple of games at home. But yeah, I think two (WTC titles) would be incredible. One, I think, is still a pretty good demonstration of how good we've been over the past few years.”
The World Test Championship Final will be played between defending champions Australia and South Africa, beginning on 11 June at Lord’s Cricket Ground.