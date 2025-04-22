David Warner Joins 13,000 T20 Runs Club, Alongside Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle
The legendary Aussie batter, David Warner, has now etched his name into T20 history, becoming just the sixth player to cross the 13,000-run mark in the format. The elite list includes Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and Alex Hales.
Warner reached the milestone during Karachi Kings’ matchup against Peshawar Zalmi. After a slow start to his PSL stint, the Kings’ captain was at his brilliant best, scoring 60 off 47 deliveries in a low-scoring contest to guide his team to victory. He struck eight fours before being dismissed by Luke Wood.
What makes Warner’s achievement particularly impressive is the pace at which he got there—403 innings—making him the third-fastest to the milestone. Only Gayle (381 innings) and Kohli (386 innings) reached the mark quicker. Warner is also one of just three Australian batters with more than 10,000 T20 runs, alongside Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell.
One of T20 cricket’s most consistent performers, Warner has played for 14 teams across global leagues. His most prolific spell came with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scored 4,014 runs at an average of 49.56 and a strike rate of 142.6. He also led SRH to their only IPL title in 2016.
Despite his track record, Warner went unsold in this year’s IPL mega auction and is now turning heads in the PSL. He captains the Karachi Kings, who currently sit second on the league table with six points. After scoring just 46 runs in his first four matches, Warner found form with a crucial 60-run knock against Peshawar.
Most Runs in T20 Cricket
- Chris Gayle (2005–2022) – 14,562 runs in 455 innings
- Shoaib Malik (2005–2025) – 13,571 in 515 innings
- Alex Hales (2009–2025) – 13,610 in 490 innings
- Kieron Pollard (2006–2025) – 13,537 in 617 innings
- Virat Kohli (2007–2025) – 13,208 in 390 innings
- David Warner (2007–2025) – 13,019 in 403 innings